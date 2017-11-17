Ten fantastic things to enjoy this weekend

PARADE: Harry Angus, known from Cat Empire, leads the street parade down the main drag of Mullumbimby to the Civic Hall as part of festivities for the Mullum Music Festival 2014.

1. Mullum Music Festival: Ten years on and this splendid event in the Biggest Small Town in Australia is growing stronger while keeping its community-friendly, family fun spirit. This year's line up includes Marlon Williams (NZ), Jon Cleary and the Monster Gentlemen (US), Lindi Ortega (Canada) and Harry James Angus. Don't miss the Street Parade this Sunday from 11am in the Mullumbimby CBD from the Council chambers to the Civic Hall. For details visit mullummusicfestival.com.

2. Bangalow Show: The Bangalow Show offers some events that are unique to this show, such as the Tart of the Show (at 9.45am this Saturday), the Belt, Buckle and Boot Cup (competitors will strip down to underwear or swimwear, run through the obstacle course, jump on horse and gallop, jump off horse, re-run on foot the obstacle course and run back to chair, put all clothes and boots back on), and the Rodeo Musical Chairs, besides the regular poultry, birds, cattle, cavies, produce, cookery, photography, preserves and eggs exhibitions, and the Camp Draft event. At the Bangalow Showgrounds this Saturday from 8am.

3. JDRF One Walk Ballina: The Junior Diabetes Research Foundation fundraiser One Walk will start at Ballina's Missingham Park this Saturday , with registration from 9am. The walkers will step off at 10am and follow a route from the park, across Missingham bridge, along North Wall and return, which is a distance of a little over 4km. Contact Trent on trent_morgo@hotmail.com for details.

4. Byron Food Trucks: The food truck party is back to Byron Bay this Sunday for a delicious feast of world food from the best foodies and mobile chefs around, plus some live music. Vegans, vegetarians and allergy friendly food always available. Nothing but good vibes. Free entry. At the YAC, 1 Gilmore Cres, Byron Bay, this Sunday from 3pm to 9pm.

5. Northern Rivers Craft Beer and Cider Festival: An event showcasing some of Australia's best craft beers and ciders is exactly what the Northern Rivers Craft Beer and Cider Festival will offer in its second year at the Clydesdale Hotel and Steakhouse, Casino, this Saturday. Run by the Casino Rotary, the day promises to bring to town about 10 exhibitors of craft beer and cider from around the country as well as live music and plenty of food options. Brewers from Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Tweed Heads and Sydney will join some of beer's biggest names including Cricketer's Arms and Stone and Wood for craft enthusiasts to quench their thirst.Head down and grab a schooner to toast the festival, at 143 Johnston St, Casino, from 11am.

6. Casino Wedding and Events Expo: The Casino Wedding & Events Expo will showcase the wedding and events industries in Casino and surrounding areas, along with raising funds for the Cancer Council of NSW. This is an opportunity for community members planning an event to meet with photographers, event decorators, photo booth providers, make-up artists and other related vendors. The Expo will be held from 10.30am-2pm in main clubhouse at the Casino Golf Club, 40 West St, Casino, this Sunday.

7. 10th Cricket and community picnic at Nashua: A casual day for the Nashua community for a picnic, chatting, sitting on rugs in a paddock, while watching a great game of cricket happenson their historical pitch. Everyone aged 12 and over are welcome to play. In the paddock near the James Bridge this Sunday from 11am. Bring afternoon tea to share.

8. A Plastic Ocean screening: A Plastic Ocean is a new feature-length adventure documentary that brings to light the consequences of our global disposable lifestyle. In A Plastic Ocean, an international team of adventurers, researchers, and Ocean ambassadors go on a mission around the globe to uncover the shocking truth about what is truly lurking beneath the surface of our seemingly pristine Ocean. At Encounter Byron, 1 Acacia St, Byron Bay, this Sunday from 3pm. Free.

9. Fishing: The Tackle Tactics Wilson River Rumble is coming and the fishing should be "off the charts". This fishing festival held right in the heart of Lismore will also be included with a full drive-through weigh-in with massive cheering crowds. On now and until Sunday at Riverside Park, Victoria St, Lismore.

10. Mary Poppins at Ballina Players: The world's most beloved nanny is about to land in Ballina. Mary Poppins is the latest production by Ballina Players, with Veronica Lovejoy as the quirky young governess and Brian Pamphilon in the role of Bert. Mary Poppins is a musical with songs and lyrics by the Sherman Brothers, with additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, and a script by Julian Fellowes. The musical is based on the children's books of the same name by P. L. Travers and the 1964 Disney film, and is a fusion of various elements from the two. At the Players Theatre, 24 Swift St, Ballina, from this weekend until December 10. Visit ballinaplayers.com.au.