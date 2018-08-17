Ten fantastic things to do this weekend

1. Bangalow BBQ and Bluegrass: The BBQ & Bluegrass Festival will feature The Mid North, Long Yard and The Cartridge Family among other bands for a day of live music, great food and barbecues. There will be a BBQ Cook-Off and a Pickers competition. At the Bangalow Showgrounds this Saturday 10am to 5pm. A family-friendly event.

2. Art vs Science Festival in Lismore: Now in its third year, the Inspiring Australia sponsored Arts Vs Science Festival will set up its petri-dish in The Quad. The one day festival on Saturday will bring together artists and scientists (and everyone in between) from some of the region's leading education, research and action institutions. The Festival will feature art, music and science to showcase creative exploration in all forms in an open-air environment. Powered by the Southern Cross solar Sunflower, Music on the Green will then feature Jex Lopez and the Gravediggers and Lady Mondegreen, as well as Lismore's own Kate Stroud, Barry Hill and friends. Rising Southern Cross University music stars Love Your Mother, and Clancy Menzies will also perform and then you can dance like no one is listening and lose yourself to the funky tunes of the FunMakers Silent Disco. At The Lismore Quadrangle, 11 Rural St, Lismore, this Saturday 10am to 4pm. Free event.

3. Casino campdraft: Campdrafters from all over Australia will converge on Casino for the running of the annual Casino Campdraft. With lots of entertainment and plenty of entries on the books, the Casino Rodeo and Campdraft Association promises it to be another fantastic weekend of drafting, with many different campdrafting events and finals over the course of the weekend. There will be a Calcutta on the Saturday night with live entertainment by Katie Brooke. Bar and food facilities available for a cost of $15 for dinner and $5 for dessert. This Saturday and Sunday from 6am at Casino Showgrounds.

4. Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Regatta in Ballina: The Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Regatta is on this August at Shaws Bay, East Ballina. The entrance to the event is via Pop Denison Park. Racing regattas will consist of water races on Saturday 12pm to 3pm and Sunday from 7am to 4pm. Free event.

5. Evans Head Heritage Aviation Museum: At The Evans Head Aviation Museum you can see restored, preserved, and displays of a range of historical aviation exhibits and be educates and stimulates on our military history and in the natural and cultural history of the area. Cost is $5 for individuals or $15 per family. Would you like to have a first on experience of what it would be like to be in the cockpit of a real live F111? The museum now features a cockpit experience that allows you to experience a full guided tour of the cockpit and where we will take you through a brief mission including how you would start the jet, get airborne and set the controls. It takes about 15 to 20 minutes. Cost is $35 dollars and includes photos of the experience. Book your cockpit experience at 0411 378 998. At 61 Mmeorial Airport Drive, Evans Head, this Saturday 10am to 4pm.

6. North Coast Mud Trail: The North Coast Mud Trail celebrates Australian ceramics with a number of practicing ceramic artists and potters in the region opening their studios. Once a year, as part of The Australian Ceramics Association's Open Studios, these artists open their spaces to the public for one weekend only. There will be thousands of beautiful pieces made with multiple methods and diverse finishes, as varied as the potters themselves. Visit northcoastmudtrail.com.au for map and further information.

7. Rous Bonfire and Fireworks Display: Rous Public School will be holding its annual presents Bonfire and Fireworks this weekend. With the biggest bonfire yet, its going to be a hot night of fun and entertainment for the whole family. Food and activities to keep everyone happy. Folow the signs from Alstonville along Wardell Road. Turn right onto Rous Rd. The school is 3km on the right. Take a torch. This Saturday 5pm to 8.30pm. $10 family or $4 adults.

8. Lismore Swap Meet: This Borderline Street Rodders Annual Event will feature cars, bikes, vintage items, antiques and collectables. This car enthusiast event will also feature food and drinks available all day. At the Lismore Showgrounds, 1 Alexandra Pde, North Lismore, this Sunday from 6am to 1pm. $3.

9. Byron to Bruns Beach Run: The Byron2Bruns Beach Run is on from 7am this Sunday featuring a 10km run from Belongil to the Brunswick Surf Life Saving Club. Participants attempt the distance as a competitive challenge, a relaxed run or simply as a walk along the beach at their chosen pace. Organisers are also offering a 5km option that involves a 2.5km run down the beach to the marker and 2.5km back to the clubhouse. Both events require that participants report to the clubhouse on South Beach Rd in Brunswick Heads because there is no facility to sign in at the Byron Bay start.

10. Grease 40th Anniversary sing-along screening in Lismore: Lismore's Birch Carrol and Coyle will offer a special sing-along screening of the original high school musical to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Grease. Grease was originally a 1971 musical by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. It follows ten working-class teenagers as they navigate the complexities of peer pressure, politics, personal core values, and love. In the 1978 film, good girl Sandy and greaser Danny fell in love over the summer. When they go back to school, what neither of them knows is that they both now attend Rydell High. Danny is the leader of the T-Birds, a group of black leather jacket-wearing greasers while Sandy hangs with the Pink Ladies, a group of pink-wearing girls led by Rizzo. It's the highest earning musical of all times. At BCC Cinemas, cnr of Zadoc and Keen St, Lismore, this Sunday from 3pm.