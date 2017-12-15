Ten fantastic things to do this weekend

1. Jax and The Beanstalk: Jax and The Beanstalk is the final offering for the year from The Lismore Theatre Company. Jax and the Beanstalk sees Jax as a strong and independent young woman trading the cow for magic beans and adventuring into the world of mysterious giants, plus a dastardly baron, bumbling henchmen, vicious gremlins, a long suffering mother and a handsome prince. The holiday pantomime will only offer four showings this weekend. At the Rochdale Theatre, 603 Ballina Rd, this Saturday and Sunday 11am and 2pm.

2. Solar train launch in Byron Bay: The Solar train finally hitting the tracks. After years of planning, the Byron Bay solar train will be launched at 11am this Saturday at The Sun Bistro on Bayshore Dr, Byron Bay. Public train rides from the North Beach platform nearby will run from 12.30-5pm, with live music and celebrations throughout the afternoon at Bistro. The Byron Bay train will travel between Byron township and the North Beach precinct, which includes the Byron Arts Estate and the Sunrise Beach residential community. It seats 100 passengers and has room for luggage, bikes and surfboards. The 3km journey will cost $3 for adults, with concessions for children. The Byron Bay train will operate a limited service until January, when the full schedule will start. For information visit www.byronbaytrain.com.au.

3. The People's Messiah in Lismore: Byron Music Society is offering a performance of Handel's Messiah. The performers will be a choir of 100, comprising singers from all over our region. The soloists will be Felicity Caterer (soprano), Geof Webb (tenor), Oliver Boyd (baritone) and Hartley Newnham (counter-tenor). The orchestra is comprised of local players coming together just for this event. This year the event will be conducted by Nicholas Routley. The performance is a People's Messiah, where the Byron Music Society has invited anyone who wishes to sing. At Lismore City Hall this Sunday from 3pm. Tickets from byronmusicsociety.com.

4. Christmas Fundraiser in Bangalow: All Souls Anglican Church of Bangalow is hosting a Christmas fundraiser starting at 7pm tonight to help raise funds for the Australian Asylum Seeker Resource Centre. You are invited to sing your favourite Christmas carol or any song you like, recite a poem or just listen to lovely singing and music. Doors open 6.30pm and a donation of $15 is requested on the door.

5. Jodie's Carols at Caniaba: Jodie's Inspiration presents its annual Christmas Carols at Caniaba event. This is the charity's annual family-friendly event, and is held in honour of founder Jodie McRae's love of Christmas. On December 17 at 4pm with carols commencing at 5.30pm. Entry by donation at Adam Gilchrist Oval.

6. Groove in the Grove at Eltham: An afternoon music session set amongst the pecans this Saturday. Lay out your picnic rug, relax and enjoy the atmosphere. It is a family friendly event with Yulli's craft brews on tap as well as street food. The free event is on 2.30-6pm at Eltham Valley Pantry.

7. I Am Not Your Negro screening: With help from Samuel L Jackson, Haitian auteur Raoul Peck delivers a stirring, portrait of the writer, civil rights activist and queer icon James Baldwin and his lifelong fight against racial and sexual injustice. At the Star Court Theatre this Sunday, 2.30pm and 5.30pm. $15.

8. Lovey Christmas in Byron Bay: THE Loveys, a local five-piece band bursting with colour and laughter, is inviting locals to a Very Lovey Christmas - a little bit proper, a little bit mad. Bring your friends, dress yourselves up to the nines, grab a glass of champagne at the door and help us celebrate Christmas and also the reopening of the much-loved old Senior Citizens' Hall, now refurbished and re-named Marvell Hall. From 4pm on Sunday, December 17, at 37 Marvell St, Byron Bay.

9. Cheeky Cabaret in Brunswick Heads: The December version of the Cheeky Cabaret is coming this weekend. Every month, the regular event offers a combination of all that is great in circus, cabaret, comedy and everything in between. The line up remains a mystery until the last minute, but expect fantastic feats, jaw-dropping spectacles, sultry singers, 'pant-wettingly hilarious' acts and with an ever-rotating cast each month, it is never the same show twice. At the Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads,tomorrow and Saturday from 7pm.

10. Dance concert in Alstonville: Alstonville Dance Studio will be holding a concert at 5/7 Park Ave, Alstonville, this Sunday from 7.30pm. The event will be an integrated concert of all styles of dance, featuring artists with mixed abilities.