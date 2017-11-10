Ten fantastic things to do this weekend

BORN SHOW MAN: Diesel Nilon a sixth generation showman had fun in the puddles down sideshow alley after a huge downpour swept over the Mullumbimby Show on 2016. The family travels to a different country show each week and his mother Melissa said Mullumbimby has been steadily building in popularity over recent years.

Christian Morrow

1. Mullumbimby Show: New family-friendly events and old favourites return to Mullum this year. This year's show jumping program has been streamlined and will run on Saturday only so new events can run in the main ring on Sunday. Saturday will feature an updated showcase of cattle from far and wide and Sunday's pet show will encourage everyone to bring their favourite pet to the show prior to The Farm of Byron Bay holding events for the community under the figs in the cattle arena. Uncle Tom's Pies' famous pie-eating championships are back at the show on Saturday, with registration from 2.15pm and finals at 3.45pm. An array of food trucks and vendors with every delicacy you can imagine will be on hand and the licensed bar will afford a perfect view of the mechanical bull-riding competition from 5pm on Saturday. Entertainment is taken care of by acts such as Push, local talent Thor Phillips and Dan Hannaford. On Sunday, Athol Essery and his team of working dogs will give two demonstrations showcasing their talents at working cattle. The Showtime FMX motocross riders will be back again for two shows on Sunday prior to the crowd-favourite Demolition Derby finalising a huge two-day event. At the Mullumbimby Showground this Saturday and Sunday.

2. Prawn Festival: Set on the banks of the Richmond River, the Ballina Prawn Festival offers fun, laughter and community. From tasting the delicious sizzling prawns, mingling amongst the buzzing crowds, or taking an exhilarating spin on the Ferris wheel, the Ballina Prawn Festival will offer a prawn shelling competition, boat parade, sandcastle competition, raft building competition, skate competition and fireworks. This Saturday from 10am at Missingham Park, Ballina. For details visit ballinaprawnfestival.com.au/

3. Lady Beatle: Lady Beatle is a musical show about the real women who inspired The Beatles biggest chart toppers. Following her Lismore sell-out Adele show, Rumour Has It last year, 2017 Green Room Award winner Naomi Price takes the audience through The Beatles' immortal catalogue with sparkling original arrangements, covering hits such as Yellow Submarine and more. At Lismore City Hall, Saturday, 7.30pm. Visit lismorecityhall.com.au.

4. Byron Guitar Festival: Byron Music Productions presents the inaugural Byron Bay Guitar Festival. The event will feature 35 Aussie guitar acts on two stages, including Phil Emmanuel, Kevin Borich, Jeff Lang, Fiona Boyes, Louie Shelton, Paul George, Steve Edmonds and more, with special guest, Lindsay 'The Doctor' McDougall. At the Byron Brewery this Saturday and Sunday. For details visit byronbayguitarfestival.com.

5. Byron Ballet: The Byron Ballet company will be celebrating one of the most significant times in ballet history when it stages Stravinsky's The Rites of Spring and Chopin's Les Sylphides this weekend at the Byron Theatre. Stravinsky's avant garde score and Nijinsky's modern choreography caused outrage and rioting at the Paris premier in 1913. For information on the shows go to www.byroncentre.com.au.

6. Cherry Street Reno Party: Local band Fossil Rock are once again coming out of retirement to play for the celebration of the refurbishment of the Cherry Street Sports Club at the club on Saturday night. The Fossils have been regulars at the club over the years, before the band called it quits a few years ago. But their reunion shows have packed venues. The free gig starts from 7pm.

7. Nimbin Mystic Festival: This Nimbin event is held several times a year and includes psychic readings, palm readings, astrology, tarot, mediums, herbal lore and psychometry, plus music and dance performances. At the Nimbin School of Arts Hall, 45 Cullen St, Nimbin, this Saturday and Sunday. Entry by donation.

8. Drill Hall's shorts: Nine short plays by local writers, featuring a cast of local actors, is on its second and final weekend, tomorrow and Saturday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 2pm. Audiences get to vote for their favourite plays and the playwrights get to share in $1,500 prize. Tickets are $20 from drillhalltheatre.org.au or from The Bookshop in Mullumbimby.

9. Northern Rivers Craft Beer Festival: After the great success of the inaugural Northern Rivers Craft Beer Festival last year, Casino Rotary Club brings the craft beer back for their second event this weekend. Entry is $20, including tastings of six craft beers or ciders and people get to keep the souvenir glass. At the Clydesdale Motel & Steakbarn, Casino, this Saturday from 11am.

10. The Rhythms of Ireland: Ireland's most celebrated show, The Rhythms Of Ireland, brings its 10 Year Anniversary Tour to the Northern Rivers. Experience an evening of traditional Irish dance, music and song enhanced by costumes, lighting and sound. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, this Monday, November 13, from 8pm.