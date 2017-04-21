24°
Ten fantastic things to do this weekend

Javier Encalada
| 21st Apr 2017 2:27 PM
Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.
Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April. Mark Watson

1. Nitro Circus Live: Nitro Circus is an action sports entertainment company offering entertainment for daredevils and risk-taking wannabes in the spirit of fun, friendship and camaraderie. Since the inaugural tour of Australia four years ago, the show has travelled the globe, smashing box office records and cultivating a legion of die-hard fans. The tour has now rolled across all five continents, with sold-out shows in Australia, New Zealand, China, the United States, Canada, South Africa, and all across Europe. This year Nitro Circus Live will be coming to Lismore delivering death-defying stunts and mind-blowing tricks in freestyle motocross, BMX and skate. At Oakes Oval, 144 Magellan St, Lismore, on Tuesday, April 25, from 4pm.

2. Autumn Arts Extravaganza: This is your last chance to enjoy this year's Autumn Arts Extravaganza, which showcases local and emerging artists of the region. This major annual exhibition is curated by the Nimbin Artists Gallery located within the School of Arts complex. The gallery is open daily and can be accessed from the main street next to the hall. During the exhibition, the gallery is joined to the hall, stage and back areas for one of Nimbin's largest art exhibitions. At Nimbin School of Arts Hall, 47 Cullen St, Nimbin, from 10am - 4.30pm until Tuesday. Free event.

3. Mega Garage Sale: Got something to sell? Take part of this weekend's Mega Garage Sale in Bangalow. Enjoy a barbecue breakfast or lunch, and browse among the cake stalls, bric a brac, Bangalow Landcare displays, Byron Bay Bird Buddies and more. Face painting and live music are also on the menu. At Bangalow Museum and Tea Room, corner Deacon and Ashton Sts, Bangalow, this Saturday from 8am.

4. Crankfest: The youth festival kicks off its tenth year at Evans Head this Saturday at Main Beach. The youth and arts festival is a collaboration between the Mid Richmond Neighbourhood Centre, young people across the region, volunteers, and various youth focused organisations in health, education and community services on the Far North Coast. The program changes year to year but essentially it includes live music, a skate jam. market stalls and artists activities. This year Jarrod Hickling from Muli Muli will perform on stage. The Kids Zone is always popular. Find out more at crankfest.com.au.

5. Woodenbong Golf Club Billy-Cart Madness: This event gets rolling again on Sunday, April 23, at the Woodenbong Golf Club. It is a 10am start and there are lots of prizes for all ages. Competition sections include Best Cart, Fancy Dress, Best Presented, Fastest Time and Slalom. The sections will have two divisions, Junior-12 years and under and Senior-13 years. Other attractions include a jumping castle, tug-o-war, car-boot stalls and food available from the club. Go wild and go in style with fancy dress and come along to Woodenbong and join the fun.

6. Captain Frodo: Captain Frodo's Magic Circus is coming to town! Mad and meaningful, idiotic and inspiring, the Incredible Rubber Man arrives with bucketfuls of magic to warm your heart and tickle your mind. At the Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads, Saturday and Sunday from 2pm. $18.

7. Bonsai: THE Summerland Bonsai Society presents an exhibition of bonsai art. Society members will provide advice on bonsai, plus a sales table where you can buy pots and suitable trees. There will be demonstrations at 10.30am and 2pm. At the Bexhill Memorial Hall, Withers St, Bexhill, Saturday from 9am. $5.

8. Clunes' Arterial: Supercheese, The Buckleys, The Black Train, Tim Baker, Ruthie Matoothie and the Pitt Family Circus are on the line up for Arterial, a fundraiser to support Lismore businesses affected by recent floods. There will be music, food, coffee and items to purchase. At the Clunes old school site, 17 Walker St, Clunes, this Sunday from 11am.

9. Guardian of the Galaxy 2 advance screenings: Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team's adventures as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand. At BCC Lismore and Ballina Fair Cinemas from Monday, April 24.

10. Two-up in Ballina: The coins will be spinning at the Shaws Bay Hotel at East Ballina on Anzac Day, April 25. The annual two-up games are organised by the Pelicans on Posties as a fundraiser for Ballina's Biala Special School. The games will be played from 1pm to 5pm.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore nitro circus live northern rivers entertainment whatson

