Ten fantastic things to do this week

1. Tenterfield Show: This year's show includes the dog jumping demonstration Backtrack Show (featuring the stars of the documentary Backtrack Boys), comedy duo the Crackup Sisters, a Demolition Derby, free activities for children, Reptile World, fireworks and much more. Free entry both days. Gold coin donation requested for drought assistance. At the Tenterfield Showgrounds this Saturday and Sunday. For details visit tenterfieldshow.org.au.

2. St Valentine's Rock'n'Roll Dinner Dance in Lismore: Murwillumbah rock 'n' roll band Jake and the Cadillacs will headline a charity Rock 'n' Roll Valentine's Dinner Dance at this Italo Club this Saturday. This suicide prevention fundraiser will include a smorgasbord dinner at $45 per person. Ring Julie for tickets on (02) 6624 3506 or Di on 0437 832 357. Dress code is smart casual. At the Italo-Australian Sports and Recreation Club, Barrow Lane, North Lismore, this Saturday from 6pm.

3. Paua to the People - Waitangi Day Celebration in Nimbin: The Treaty of Waitangi is New Zealand's founding document. It takes its name from the place in the Bay of Islands where it was first signed on February 6, 1840. The Treaty gave the Maori people the same rights as the British and recognised Maori ownership of their lands. To celebrate the occasion, Nimbin will host an authentic Hangi, a traditional Maori method of cooking food using heated rocks buried in a earth pit oven. It is a delicious feast. Blackboi will perform music at 1pm and celebrate his Aboriginal and Maori ancestry. Reggae legends Paua will play music from 7.30pm. At the Nimbin Bush Theatre this Saturday from 1pm. BYO.

4. Teku Fundraiser in Mullumbimby: The next Breaking Poverty Through Education Nepal fundraiser will raise funds for underprivileged kids and there families living within Teku, a neighbourhood of Kathmandu, Nepal. This support not only provides ongoing education opportunities, but also offers those children their best chance to break out of the continuous cycle of poverty. Live entertainment by Joselai Morris, Lucy Gallant, plus Sky, Elfyn and Fingal. At 91 Main Arm Rd, Mullumbimby, from 7pm, $10. All ages.

5. A Few Good Women in Federal: A Few Good Women is a special show to fundraise for Irish artist Aine Tyrrell to release her new album. In 2017, Tyrrell returned from the Northern Rivers to her homeland to make her latest album, Return to the Sea. Fiercely independent, Tyrrell is not one to bend to the demands of conventional production arrangements and she went recording in lounge rooms, front bars, old churches and remote islands. This event will feature Delta Kay and the Bunyarra Dancers, a performance by Mandy Nolan, a conversation with Mandy and Tyrrell and then a one-hour solo set by Tyrrell previewing some of the work from her new album. Tickets from mandynolan.com.au. At Federal Hall, Federal, on Sunday from 3-6pm. $30.

6. Karting in Lismore: The Lismore Kart Club will hold its first meeting this weekend. The first round of the club's championship will be held at the . At Tweed St, North Lismore. Gates open at 7am, racing from 9am.

7. Keith Harkin in Brunswick Heads: Keith Harkin is an Irish singer-songwriter from Derry City, Ireland now residing in Los Angeles, USA. For the last 15 years, his talent have taken him to perform for President Obama at The White House, Sir Richard Branson on Necker Island, Secretary of State at the Pentagon, and for Mohammed Ali at Celebrity Fight Night. He was also the lead singer of the massive Irish sensation Celtic Thunder. At the Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads, this Sunday, from 4pm.

8. Phil Waugh in Bangalow: Rugby fans can enjoy a Q&A night with rugby legend Phil Waugh, a free event hosted by Bangalow Rugby at the Bowlo. Waugh brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the table in what promises to be an enjoyable discussion around the state of rugby in Australia today, with a special emphasis on the importance of junior, grassroots and regional rugby to the game. There will be opportunity for questions following the session. Everyone is welcome. At the Bangalow Bowlo on Tuesday, February 12, from 5pm.

9. Dusty Die Laughing in Lismore: Showcasing a monthly selection of Lismore's best and new comedians, including a couple of the Dusty Attics very own comedy stock (Roachy and Alex), prepare to laugh out loud on the second Wednesday of each month. Get in early as space is limited. At the Dusty Attic Music Lounge, 149 Woodlark St, Lismore, on Wednesday, February 13 from 8pm. Free event.

10. Tommy Memphis in Casino: He has been described as a cross between Elvis and Monty Python and the Eveready Bunny on permanent fast forward, because entertainer Tommy Memphis simply doesn't stop. Memphis sings rock'n'roll and country music hits in his sets but also throws in other genres as well and for his Valentine's Day show in Casino he may include some more romantic tunes. At Casino RSM Club, 162 Canterbury St, Casino, on Thursday, February 14, from noon to 3pm. $5.50 includes lunch, entertainment and a free drink as a Seniors Week Concert.