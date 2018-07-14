Ten fantastic things to do this week

READY TO GO OUTDOORS: Kia Burgess, Rob Young from Broadwater, and Xan Mifsud and Matt Gannon both from Modanevalle check out this Malamoo tent at the 4WD Caravan Camping and Marine Show in 2013, now called Lismore's Outdoor Leisure Show.

READY TO GO OUTDOORS: Kia Burgess, Rob Young from Broadwater, and Xan Mifsud and Matt Gannon both from Modanevalle check out this Malamoo tent at the 4WD Caravan Camping and Marine Show in 2013, now called Lismore's Outdoor Leisure Show. Doug Eaton

1. Outdoor Leisure Show in Lismore: The largest outdoor leisure show in Regional NSW offers everything for an outdoor enthusiast to enjoy adventure from your back door and beyond: Caravans and campers, fishing, boating, 4WD & accessories, camping, adventure gear and holiday destinations, with more than 200 exhibitors. At the Lismore Showgroud, Alexandra Pde, Lismore, Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4pm.

2. The 13th Annual Ballina Lions Fun Run-Walk: The Ballina Lions Club are doing their bit to put the fun in running for a bus, and helping Biala Support Services catch enough cash to hit their goal of buying a new mini-bus. The 13th annual Ballina Lions Fun Run-Walk will be held on Sunday, starting and finishing at Ballina's Missingham Park at the river end of Bentinck St, Biala Support Services, which operates Ballina's Biala Special School, currently is fundraising to buy a new mini-bus, which will be used by the school's students and the other participants in Biala's other programs for people with disabilities.

3. Kyogle Border Ranges Rally: The rally, organised by the Gold Coast Tweed Motorsporting Club (GCTMC), will be held this weekend on roads around Kyogle. The Border Ranges Rally is a round of the NSW and Queensland Rally Championships, as well as a round of a newly formed Classic Series. The rally field will be limited to a maximum of 50 cars on Saturday and 30 cars on Sunday. For details on road closure's visit Kyogle Council's website. It will include a Special Event this Saturday afternoon from 4.20pm at Kyogle Showgrounds.

4. Skullcandy Oz Grom Open at Lennox: One of the most anticipated Junior surfing events in Australia, the Oz Grom was founded in 2012 by the Le-Ba Boardriders Club, who wanted to stage a competition which offered an exciting and innovative contest of the highest standards that had never been seen before in junior surfing. This years event has again attracted some of the biggest names in international junior surfing. The event is broadcast live around the world and this year will have the added feature of drone cameras to add to the spectacular action. They welcome all competitors and their families to Lennox Head, so please come along to support and watch some amazing talent. In Ballina St, Lennox Head, Saturday and Sunday, 7am to 4pm.

5. Heritage weekend in Casino: Damper cooking over a campfire, vintage machinery cogs turning slowly and draught horses ploughing a field with ease, it's a step back in time and a nod to our past with July's Heritage Weekend to be held this weekend at the Casino Showgrounds from 9am to 4pm. The golden oldies of cars, trucks and tractors mixed with the height and might of the largest horse breeds in the world will be featured. Follow Casino Show Society on Facebook for more information.

6. Beach Sounds Music Festival in Lennox Head: Beach Sounds is an all-ages, alcohol and drug free event held in Lennox Head and this year features bands such as The Pretty Littles, Eliza and the Delusionals, Voiid, Concrete Surfers, Viral Eyes, Crum, Sook, Garage Sale, No Parade and Mind. The festival will include an art and music fair that is free to all in the foyer. A great collection of regional art and music based stalls. At Lennox Head Community Centre, Park Lane Theatre, Macney Ln, Lennox Head, this Saturday from 4.30pm to 10.30pm.

7. Dr Hubble's Bubble Show in Brunswick Heads: Dr. Hubble (world-renowned circus and sideshow performer Shep Huntly) will be on hand to take you on a magical journey behind the bubble, as he shows you bubbles in all their glorious shapes and sizes, including the famous "exploda-bubble” and possibly the biggest bubble you'll have ever seen. One lucky child will even be put inside a bubble, and eventually be left out depending on whether their parents want them back or not. At the Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads, this Saturday from 2pm. $15.

8. Junior Baseball in Lismore: The Timberjacks Friendship Series Tournament brings to the city 20 teams from Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast. It will be a great opportunity for everyone to check out junior baseball in Lismore. At Albert Park, Keen St, Lismore, this Saturday and Sunday, 8am - 3.15pm. Free event.

9. Cold Hands Warm Art in Lismore: This art show features a group of nine professional local artists offering a two-day exhibition: Jeremy Austin, Jackson Gooch, Jeht Burgoyne, Vivian Martin, Jessica Olding, Dee Dee Chenille, Ben Wilsom, Steampunk Naked Clocks and Flourish Designs, including wearable arts, film music, sculpture, mixed media, oils and more. The doors open this Saturday at 2pm, official opening from 6pm with live music by Ben Wilson. Exhibition continues 10am - 2pm on Sunday. At Fox Photo Den, 34 Union St, South Lismore.

10. Le-Ba's screening of Breath with Simon Baker in Ballina: YOU can join the Lennox-Ballina Boardriders and Hollywood star Simon Baker for a special screening of Baker's 2018 film Breath. This Sunday, a bus will be leaving from the Lennox Hotel at 6pm to transport audiences to the screening at Ballina Fair Cinemas. Simon Baker will be joining the audience and, after the screening, he will be doing a live Q&A for the audience. Breath is the adaptation of Tim Winton's award-winning 2009 book of the same name about surf culture in Australia in the 1970s. This film was a pivotal project for the artist, who still lives with his family on the Northern Rivers: he co-wrote the script with Winton and writer Gerard Lee, he plays Sando, but also directed the film. After the screening, the bus will return to the Lennox Hotel at about 9.30pm. The event will raise funds for a charity and for Le-Ba Boardriders.