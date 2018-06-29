Ten fantastic things to do this week

1. Crankfest in Evans Head: Crankfest is the Northern Rivers' largest youth festival, running continuously for 10 years. Set at Evans Head's Main Beach area, this one-day event celebrates Youth Culture and Arts. The main features of the event are live music stages featuring bands and dance; the skate jam, a free-form skate competition that sees all skaters riding at any given time and is judged by the skaters themselves; a food and crafts market plus a variety of childrens' activities to get involved in on the day, from laser skirmish to Kids Zone. Music stages will open at 9am.

2. Ballina Food and Wine Festival: This week's Ballina Food and Wine Festival will give you a chance to say 'cheers' to local fireys, you can also get tips on entering television's Masterchef. Casting producers will be at this year's festival, and announcements will be made during the day on how to meet them. There will be 74 stalls at the festival including 25 restaurants and winemakers from around the country and Ballina's own Seven Mile Brewing Co. Cooking demonstrations will be held and Diesel will be the feature entertainer. Tickets are $25 and available online for the over-18s-only event to be held from 11am-5pm. Buses will run to and from the Ballina Jockey Club. See the website ballinafoodandwine.com.au for more details.

3. Alstonville Rodeo: The 2018 Alstonville Rodeo was originally postponed due to poor weather last February, so the bulls and broncs will be bucking this Saturday in the rescheduled event at Alstonville Showground. Tony Rippon, president of the Alstonville Rodeo Club, said there would be raffles held throughout the day to raise money for Dolly's Dream Foundation. Local businesses have shown such extraordinary support to the cause, there will be about 15 draws during the day. The rodeo will start at 11am and finish in the early evening. The event has been on the calendar since 1969. Top rodeo competitors within a radius of about 500km would head to the showground for the National Rodeo Association event, which has a total prize pool of $10,000. On the program will be barrel racing, steer wrestling, bareback riding, saddle riding, team roping, breakaway roping, and three categories of bull riding, with the open category finals to be the feature. Entry to the rodeo is $20 for adults, $10 for children and $40 for a family.

4. Prof Gillian Triggs in Mullumbimby: Former president of the Human Rights Commission, Professor Gillian Triggs, will deliver the Ngara Institute's 2018 Annual Lecture It's time for an Australian Bill of Rights in Mullumbimby this weekend. The 2018 Australian Activist of the Year Award will be presented to Annie Kia and the Knitting Nannas for their work fighting Coal Seam Gas extraction in NSW. The event will be hosted by the Ngara Institute, a not-for-profit activist think tank based in Mullumbimby. At the Mullumbimby Civic Hall, 55 Dalley St, Mullumbimby, this Saturday, from 6.30pm.

5. Basketball in Lismore: The Sunshine Conference basketball grand finals will be held at the Lismore Basketball Stadium this Saturday night. The Women's final starts at 4.30pm between Ballina Breakers and Grafton Vikings. The Lismore Storm host Byron Bay at 6pm. Free entry. At 342 Keen St, East Lismore, opposite the Albert Park Baseball complex.

6. 15 Ross St in Lennox Head: Lennox Arts Board (LAB inc) brings a modern art project to be held at a local backyard. 15 Ross St is the venue and scene of the physical theatre show, featuring dance and live music. It's a creative, physical whirlwind featuring two actors and a lone guitarist. This is a family-friendly event. Bring a cushion, snacks and beverages. Limited numbers available from eventbrite.com.au or at the door. $10 adults or $20 for families (plus booking fee). At 15 Ross St, Lennox Head, this Saturday from 3pm.

7. Peter Powers Naughty Naughty Hypno Show in Casino: Peter Powers is one of the most successful hypnotists in the world today and it is not too surprising. In fits of hysterical laughter, Peter seems to lose himself in each performance, pushing the boundaries of standard hypnotic fair and raising the bar with unique and truly whacky routines. At Casino RSM Club, 162 Canterbury St, Casino, this Saturday from 7pm.

8. Guy Sebastian in Lismore: Guy Sebastian brings singles from Guy's current album, Conscious, such as Bloodstone and Set In Stone, will be performed alongside songs which have shaped his illustrious career for the past 15 years. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty Street, Lismore on Tuesday, July 3, from 7.30pm.

9. The Loveys album launch in Brunswick Heads: Say What You Please is the sophomore EP by local music group The Loveys. The band is formed by Byron Shire residents Belinda Eadsforth, Jenny Parenteau, Janet Swain, Sue Stenning and Pam Freeman. The Loveys is a five piece multi-instrumental originals band known for its humour and sassiness. Their story-telling is showcased by fabulous harmonies, exciting arrangements, unusual percussion, and ravishing style. At the Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads, on Thursday, July 5, from 7pm.

10. Evans Head Fishing Classic: The Evans Head Fishing Classic is a catch and photograph event with a large list of species and loads of random draws. The event is seven days of non-stop fishing, sun, boats, sand and water for all the family with exciting activities, raffles, prizes and endless fish displays on show. Behind the Woodburn Evans Head RSL Club from Friday, July 6.