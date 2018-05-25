10 fantastic things to do this week

1. Beef Week's Beefy Saturday in Casino: Missing out on this day of fun in Casino would be a missed steak. The festival fun starts at 8am at Barker St, and the kids Alley from 8.30am at Canterbury St. The Show and Shine Car Show will be at Walker St near the Oxford Hotel, with the NCMC Beef and Industry Expo also at Barker St. The Orchid Show and the and the Woodchomp Competition will also be located at Barker St, plus the Bush Poets at the Cecil Hotel. The Kingy's Pie Eating Competition will be on at 11.30am from the Kingy's pie Cart and the Street Parade will cross the city's CBD from 1.45pm. The Mr Beef competition will be held at the Casino RSM Club from 5pm. For details visit casinobeefweek.com.au.

2. Coastal Charity Walk Ballina to Byron Bay: In 2018, the route has been reversed, with the Ballina to Byron Bay Coastal Charity Walk starting at Missingham Park in Ballina, following the coastline north to Lennox Head, Broken Head, Tallows Beach to Cape Byron Lighthouse finishing at Denning Park in Byron Bay, next to the surf life saving club. The route is mixed terrain with stunning scenery from Ballina to Lennox Head (13km), Broken Head (25km) and finishing at Byron Bay (37km). This Sunday from Missingham Bridge Amphitheatre in Ballina to Denning Park in Byron Bay, from 7am-5pm.

3. Mullum2Bruns Paddle: The Mullum2Bruns Paddle takes place on the Brunswick River, starting at Heritage Park in Mullumbimby and finishing at the Scout Hall in Brunswick Heads, covering a distance of approximately 10km. It is an annual event which provides fun and challenges for around 1000 people, while at the same time raising funds for three very worthwhile beneficiaries: Brunswick Surf Life Saving Club, Marine Rescue and Visitor Centre. From This Sunday from 7.30am at Heritage Park in Mullumbimby.

4. French films in Ballina: Alliance Francaise Cote du Norde will bring the French Film Festival to Ballina this weekend. All films offer English subtitles, and they are top grossing French- speaking films from previous years. This year's films offer family friendly options such as Belle et Sebastien 3 (Friends for Life). At Ballina Fair Cinemas, cnr Fox St and Kerr St, from Friday to Sunday. For details visit afnorthcoast.org.au

5. Paul Capsis in Resident Evil in Lismore: Living in a filthy apartment, well passed his youth and unequivocally broke, Quentin Crisp (1908-1999) managed to become a trailblazing icon for human rights using his best assets: the darkest of humour and a sharp sense of style. In Tim Fountain's Resident Alien, the legendary author of The Naked Civil Servant opens the door to his famously filthy New York apartment for an unforgettable heart to heart about life as only he knows it. Starring five-time Helpmann Award-winner Paul Capsis as Crisp, and directed by Green Room Award-winner Gary Abrahams, Resident Alien shares Quentin's unforgettable philosophies. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, until Saturday, 7.30pm.

6. THOLidarity in Lismore: Comedy rock band The Humans of Lismore (THOL) presents Tholidarity, a comedy show featuring the music of Jex Lopez, interviews with Lismore Lantern Parade's Jilly Jackson and former mayor Jenny Dowell plus a number of comedy and burlesque performances. John Lush is back as the MC to guide audiences through the night's entertainment, with Isaac Vincent on snarky remarks and violin, Michael Cowin and Julian McPherson on guitar, Scott Vidler on bass, Matthew Roach on drums, and re-introducing Kazya-K on vocals. At the Star Court Theatre this Saturday from 7.30pm. $15.

7. Share House in Mullumbimby: Sprung!! Integrated Dance Theatre is back to Mullumbimby this weekend with their performance of Share House. This mixed abilities local troupe brings a hilarious show about a group of young people living with disabilities sharing house and trying to get a party happening despite mess, unrequited love, different music tastes and chronic laziness. At the Drill Hall Theatre in Mullumbimby, Saturday at 2pm and 7pm. Details at drillhalltheatre.org.au.

8. Drag-A-Thon Cabaret in Nimbin: This six-hour show will be hosted by legends of drag Julie London, Monique St John, Deanna Blake and Dame Stan Munro. Drag queens and drag kings from all over Australia compete for the prize of Nimbin's inaugural Best Drag Queen or Drag King. Incorporating traditional drag queen performances, this is a cabaret-style event. Expect a lip synch, a fashion show and hilarious stand up comedy. At the Nimbin Bush Theatre this Saturday from 4pm.

9. Paul Grabowsky and Lior in Lismore: This performance is a collaboration of two of Australia's most respected artists. Singer songwriter Lior shot to the public's attention following his 2005 debut album Autumn Flow, which became one of the most successful independent releases in Australian history. Paul Grabowsky is an acclaimed composer, pianist and polymath who has received numerous awards in his illustrious 40-year career. Together they will be reinventing some of Lior's most cherished songs as well as bringing their own individual voices to this special show. At Lismore City Hall on Thursday, May 31, from 7.30pm.

10. The Whitlams celebrate 25 years of music in Byron Bay: The Whitlams are touring nationally in their classic four-piece configuration to bring their 25th year to a rowdy finale. Starting the anniversary year in May 2017, selling out concert halls in each state capital with 60-piece orchestras, they end it with a jaunt through their favourite pub gigs around the country. They are ditching the conductor and the charts, and are back to the common muscle-memory of 1000 shows and six albums. The band's career achievements include seven albums, three multi-Platinum and three Gold, and three ARIA Awards. At the Byron Theatre on Wednesday, May 30, from 7.30pm.