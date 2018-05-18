Ten fantastic things to do this week

1. Casino Beef Week 2018: From Saturday and until May 29, Casino becomes the capital of all things 'beefy', including the official opening this Saturday from 6pm at Casino RSM and Beef Meets Reef in Evans Head on Sunday, 10am to 3pm, plus a number of free and ticketed events. For details visit casinobeefweek.com.au/program.

2. Bangalow Billycart Derby: From preschoolers to celebrities, those willing to brave the big hill will congregate with their wacky carts, gravity will preside and the rest will be pure fun at the Bangalow Billycart Derby. Practice runs from 8am and children's racing from 9am, and trophies presented at 12noon. Street parade at 12.30pm. Adult's races from 1pm, starting with mothers' races, the Men's Shed challenge, tag team, celebrity race and trophies from 3pm. Free event.

3. Lismore Gemfest: Lismore Gemfest is the biggest annual event in the country devoted to lapidary and allied arts and is organised by the Lismore Gem & Lapidary Club Inc. Exhibitors come from all parts of the country and range from amateurs to the most experienced professionals. Everything from rough stone for cutting, through to finished jewellery in all price ranges, along with mineral specimens, fossils, gold nuggets and meteorites are to be found on display. At Lismore Showgrounds, Alexandra Pde, North Lismore, this Saturday (9am-5pm) and Sunday (9am-3pm). $5/$1.

4. Last My House party in Mullumbimby: One of the most iconic Australian DJs, Stephen Allkins, is celebrating 40 years behind the music decks with a final My House day party in Mullumbimby. His song Drop Some Drums (2000) was named one of the 100 best Australian dance tracks of all time, compiled by In the Mix's editor Jim Poe in 2015. "Stephen Allkins has been a true Australian dance-music legend since that word actually meant something,” he wrote. "From the gay disco scene of late 1970s Darlinghurst, through the garage, punk and new wave of the '80s and on into the house era, Allkins pioneered a style of expansive, eclectic, epic mixing,” he added. Also DJ-ing are Augustine Platypuss and Bobby Lloyd. Audiovisuals by At Mulumbimby Leagues Club, 25 Manns Rd, Mullumbimby Industrial Estate, this Saturday from 3pm to 11pm.

5. Taste of Byron Multicultural Festival: The Taste of Byron Multicultural Festival will feature didgeridoo, African drumming, Middle Eastern belly dance, Brazilian capoeira, Japanese drumming and more. Hosted by the Byron Youth Service. At the Byron YAC, 1 Gilmore Crescent, Byron Bay, this Saturday 12noon to 5pm.

6. Surf Competition in Ballina: The Surfing Far North Coast regional surfing titles will be held at a number of Ballina Shire beaches this Saturday and Sunday from 7.30am to 4.30pm. This junior surfing event is a must-see for up-and-coming local talented groms. The regional titles are the qualifiers for surfers to go onto the NSW state titles. Event organisers will choose the best beach (based on safe conditions) on each day of the competition.

7. 9th Annual Antiques and Collectables Fair in Alstonville: Lucky door prizes , vintage cars and other features will support the main attraction of the fair: antiques, vintage toys, books and collectables, from almost 40 reputable dealers from NSW and intersate. At the Alstonville Leisure and Entertainment Centre this Saturday 9am to 4.30pm, and Sunday, 10am to 3pm. $6.

8. Psychic Fair in Ballina: Six psychics will be available at the Psychic Saturday this weekend, an event run for the first time in Ballina by One Purpose One Solution Foundation. Besides the psychics, other exhibitors in attendance will be Susie Sparkle from Goondiwindi with a large crystal and crystal jewellery display, Leah Freedom from Uralla with her Aura Camera, Bangalow's Gizel Reeder offering hypnotherapy, and Northern Rivers resident Melissa McCormack, who is a soul voice practitioner, amongst others. At the Ballina RSL Club, 1 Grant St, Ballina, this Saturday from 10am-3pm.

9. Baseball in Lismore: The 2018 Australian Senior League Championship will be held in Lismore from Sunday. The championship will feature twelve Senior League teams from across Australia over a six-day tournament. Although it is called the Senior League, the age of players competing will be around 19 years of age, At Albert Park, Keen St, Lismore, from Sunday until Friday, May 25. Free event.

10. Resident Evil on stage in Lismore: From his early years as an androgynous nude model in 1930s London to finding fame speaking openly about life as a gay man, there was no one quite like Quentin Crisp. In Tim Fountain's Resident Alien, the author of The Naked Civil Servant opens the door to his famously filthy New York apartment. Starring five-time Helpmann Award winner Paul Capsis as Crisp, and directed by Green Room Award winner Gary Abrahams, Resident Alien shares Quentin's unforgettable philosophies. At Lismore City Hall's auditorium from Wednesday, May 23, to May 26. Details at norpa.org.au.