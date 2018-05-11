Ten fantastic things to do this week

1. Byron Bay Triathlon: Wake up late, and then run a triathlon! The 23rd Byron Bay Thriathlon will be held this weekend. Registration is planned to open tomorrow from 5-7pm at the Byron Surf Club on Bay Street. Presentations will be held between 5pm and 6pm at the surf club. There is a pub crawl from 7pm onwards going to the Beach Hotel the Balcony Bar and Woody's Surf Shack. At Byron Bay this Saturday from 12-5pm. For details, visit byronbaytri.com.au.

2. Pure Breed Poultry Auction in Lismore: One of the longest running poultry clubs in Australia, Lismore Poultry Club was established in 1901 with the first annual show being held in July 1903. The club has staged an annual show since 1903 regardless of floods, fires, wars, depression, inflation, good times and bad times. Buyers registration required prior to auction. Cash transactions only. At the Lismore Showgrounds, 132 Alexandra Parade, North Lismore this Saturday. Viewing: 8.30am. Auction from 10am. Free event.

3. Aquarius celebration at The Channon: The Aquarius Foundation operates as an information, ideas and energies exchange network fostering the Spirit of Aquarius. The original Nimbin Aquarius Festival initiated a major cultural shift for the northern New South Wales region. The festival was a convergence of a generation in search of change. The festival itself was an art form of people from around Australia sharing their ideas in shaping lifestyles that would build a kinder world. There will be an official celebration at the Channon Markets, at Coronation Park, The Channon this Sunday, from 10am-4pm.

4. Orchid Show in Woodburn: Orchid lovers are invited to view exquisite displays with over 400 blooms. The Woodburn-Evans Head and District Orchid and Foliage Society will again host the popular annual Woodburn Orchid Show, the biggest of its kind on the Northern Rivers. The Society has been active for over 50 years and continues to grow. The aim of this event is to encourage and educate members and visitors alike in the art of growing orchids to their full potential. There will be orchid talks during the shows, slide shows and lots of displays. The event is a great opportunity to pick up a bargain on the hundreds of propagated items available. The show will be held at the Woodburn Memorial Hall, River St, Woodburn, this Saturday 8.30 to 4pm and Sunday 8.30 to 2pm. $3.

5. Orchid Show in Ballina: Ballina & District Orchid Society Inc presents its autumn show this week. The orchid display started on Thursday and ends this Saturday. during Bunnings opening hours. See the blooms on display at Bunnings Ballina, River St and Horizon Dr, West Ballina, 8am to 5pm.

6. Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow in Ballina: Australia's largest comedy festival is packing up and ready to roll. Join the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow as it journeys around Australia, home-delivering hot and tasty comic treats to audiences near and far. MC Sam Taunton will present Brennan Reece (UK), Dane Simpson, Gillian Cosgriff and Steph Tisdell. At Ballina RSL Club this Saturday from 8:30pm. Tickets $35. 18+

7. Peggy Popart Kids' Tour in Lismore: Miss Peggy Popart is Lismore Regional Gallery's resident art guide whose tours are designed to inform and inspire. Peggy draws kids in with her playfulness, wit and imagination and takes them on an interactive exhibition tour concluded with an art activity. Free event. Auslan Interpreted. At Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St, Lismore, this Sunday, 11.30am - 12.30pm.

8. Thor at The Risk: Musician Thor Phillips has had his guitar face on, and with artist wife Jasmine Phillips they have completed his latest album. The Album Wrap Party is on this Saturday at the Risk Hall. Doors open 5pm. Music starts at 6pm. Entry is $10 for adults, $5 for children and children under five go free. Family ticket is $25. More info at thorphillips.com.

9. Tree planting in Mullumbimby: Mullum Music Festival has organised its eighth tree planting. This year's planting will take place at 113 Left Bank Road, Mullumbimby, from 9am-noon on Mother's Day (this Sunday). The event will be a great day for families, with some live music by Maisy Taylor and Chris Mallory. Organisers are aiming to plant another 1000 trees, coming to a total of 8000 in 2018. Bring drinking water and wear gloves, long sleeves and long pants, plus protective shoes. Trees will be provided at the site.

10. IDAHOBIT celebration in Lismore: The International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia will be celebrated in Lismore this week with a family-friendly event featuring the No Frills Twins, Jarrah Human, Elena B Williams and DJ Rocksteady. At The Quadrangle, 110 Magellan St, Lismore, on Thursday, Mat 17, from 4pm to 7pm.