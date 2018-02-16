Ten fantastic things to do this week

1. Lismore's Got Talent: This is an all-ages event featuring more than 20 music, performance and dance acts, including Kim Turner and Joe Gala's Indigenous dance and storytelling, and singing duo Abby & Priya, just to name a few. Jenny Dowell, Kevin Hogan and Valley Lipcer will judge the event with prizes for first place, a runner up and people's choice. The event is a fundraiser for Relay for Life and the Cancer Council NSW. At the Italo-Australian Club, 34 Barrow Lane, North Lismore, this Saturday from 6pm. Tickets are $40 adults/$15 child and include dinner and the show.

2. Football with Foster in Lismore: One of Lismore's most popular exports, soccer icon Craig Foster, is coming home for a game of football at The Quadrangle. The former Kadina High School student, international footballer and current SBS sports analyst will return to record a promotional video for the new 2018 Lismore Prospectus. The game will be held on Monday, February 19, at 6pm, at The Quadrangle, 11 Rural Street, Lismore.

3. Night of metal rock in Lennox Head: Metalheads will congregate in Lennox for an evening of heavy rock and metal. The event at Lennox Point Hotel will feature local band Beast Machine, Byron's DickLord, Cape Tribulation and Northern Rivers outfit Fly Agaric. At the Lennox Hotel, 17 Pacific Pde, Lennox Head, this Saturday from 8pm.

4. Follies screening in Byron Bay: This will be a UK's National Theatre live screening of Stephen Sondheim's legendary musical, staged for the first time at the National Theatre, London and captured live for cinemas. New York, 1971. There's a party on the stage of the Weismann Theatre. Tomorrow, the iconic building will be demolished. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Johnson St, Byron Bay, this Saturday, 1pm.

5. Blue doco in Brunswick Heads: The eco-motivational Australian documentary Blue is sounding the alarm on behalf of the world's oceans, which have just about had their fill of the many mistreatments of mankind. While beautifully shot and edited, the film trades in some ugly inconvenient truths about the sustained abuse of the marine kingdom. The film features Byron Bay-raised marine biologist Lucas Handley among other leading scientists. At the Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads, this Sunday, 5pm.

6. Hogs for homeless in Lennox Head: NSW Blues rugby league coach, Brad 'Freddy' Fittler, will be riding his Harley-Davidson into Lennox Head on Sunday as part of a campaign to support homeless people. Fittler will be joined by other former rugby league players in the Hogs For The Homeless fundraising ride. The community can play touch footy on the beach alongside other State of Origin greats opposite the Lennox Hotel from 4pm. Kids who attend the touch footy game at Lennox will receive a Steeden football and a Toro gift pack.

7. Politics in the Pub in Kyogle: Watch a video presentation by Emeritus Professor Ian Lowe of 'No Status Quo - the reinvention of Australia'. The presentation ponders on the question whether Australia can become a better nation, even a world leader in a new era of decency, fairness and the common good. Discussion after the video will be led by Richard Hill from the Ngara Institute. In the back room at the Exchange Hotel, Kyogle, this Sunday from 3pm.

8. Soul Food in Bangalow: A gathering in a tranquil space to hear live readings from the world's great religions, philosophers, scientists, poets and indigenous cultures to the backdrop of soul stirring live music. Featuring the music of Tom Francis, this month they will explore the theme of 'A Home of Peace'. At the Bangalow Heritage House, cnr of Ashton and Deacon Sts, Bangalow, this Sunday Feb18 from 10.30am.

9. Winsome Community Choir in Lismore: Sing with a great bunch of rainbow folk. They perform popular music in a cappella harmony, open to all levels of ability. It's lots of fun, uplifting and it's family friendly. The Winsome Community Choir rehearses every Wednesday from 6.30pm. At the Winsome Hotel, 11 Bridge St, Lismore, starting again on February 21.

10. Byron Homemade Pizza Party in Byron Bay: Byron Homemade Pizza arrives for the third time at Red Devil Park. $20 for all you can eat pizza from 6 to 9pm plus one beer. Live music. At Red Devil Park, Byron Bay, this Wednesday, February 21, from 6pm.