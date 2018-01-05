Ten fantastic things to do this week

1. Evans Head's Great Eastern Fly-In: The 2018 Great Eastern Fly-In will be a weekend of flying at Evans head memorial Aerodrome. Russian Yaks, the Yankee P51 Mustang, the Australian ex RAAF trainer and other aircraft will be featured. Visit greateasternflyin.com.au for the full program and details.

2. Kaleidoscopic For A Day in Lismore: Visit the Lismore Regional Gallery for a celebratory art event for children and their families, a colourful day of dressing up, music, dancing and art-making, inspired by The Golden Flowerpot: Arcane Folly and Eurovisions: Contemporary Art from the Goldberg Collection exhibitions. Come dressed in bright kaleidoscopic colours, bring a packed lunch and your water bottle. At the Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St, Lismore, this Saturday from 10.30am. Cost: $5 per person or $20 per family.

3. Nudge Nudge Wink Wink in Billinudgel: This month's Nudge Nudge Wink Wink will raise money for a charity focused on helping our youth, Cabarita Youth Service (CYS) a non-profit working to connect, create positive participation and learn job skills. They also operate a centre for after school and during school holidays. The DJ line up will include DJ Norm De Plume returning from the UK for a special back-to-back set with resident DJ Dale Stephen, plus also resident DJ Lord Sut spinning his best tunes, and making their Nudge debut will be Sydney's DJ Sani and BayFM's DJ Teesha. This Sunday from 2pm at the Billundgel Hotel. For details visit cunningstunts.com.au or Nudge Nudge's social media.

4. Northern Rivers Massive in Nimbin: The Nortehrn Rivers Massive will be an all-day festival featuring Danika Smith, Reilly Fitzalan , AKA Lui, Vamasi, Selki, Art Pleasley, Teddy Lewis King, Angie Hudson, DJ Zac Schram. This is an all-ages celebration that showcases some of our local talent that has travelled forth from the region and had great successes out in the world of music in 2017. At the Nimbin Bush Theatre, 2 Blue Knob Rd, Nimbin, this Saturday 1pm to 11pm. $10.

5. Varietyville family show in Byron Bay: Starring award winning, five star internationally renowned physical comedian Daniel Oldaker, aka Dandyman (La Soireé, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Melbourne Internatinal Comedy Festival) and the inimitable circus variety star Rani Huszar, aka Ruby Rubberlegs, (La Cliqué). Varietyville takes variety to a whole new level. Bite sized morsels of masterful magic, chaotic clowning, preposterous physical feats, musical mayhem, hilarious hi-jinks and much much more. Oldaker and Huszar are two local performes who have have captivated audiences for the last 15 years in over 30 countries around the world with their ridiculous sense of humour, endearing charm and unique and quirky physical theatre. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Saturday, 7.30pm.

6. Mental as Anything in Ballina: Mental As Anything will play at the Ballina RSL Club on Sunday night. The Mentals have been recording and touring for 40 years and have released a fresh five-track EP. The Mentals' current line-up is Greedy Smith, Jacob Cook, Peter Gray, Martin Cilia and Craig Gordon. Martin Plaza isn't on the road. The doors open at 7.30pm for the 8pm show. $30.

7. Art On Bundjalung Country in Lismore: Art on Bundjalung Country is a major partnership between the Lismore Regional Gallery, Arts Northern Rivers, North Coast Primary Health Network, Bulgarr Ngaru Aboriginal Medical Corporation and University Centre for Rural Health to stimulate artistic practice for emerging Aboriginal artists to enhance their social, economic and health outcomes. This partnership is advised by a committed steering group of Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal arts and health professionals. Throughout 2017, a series of workshops have been held across the region by established Aboriginal artists including Penny Evans, Gilbert Laurie, Francis Belle-Parker, Michael Philp, Cherie Leon and Robin Davis to pass on their creative skills to a wide range of emerging Aboriginal artists. The result will be an exhibition acknowledging the depth of current practice in the region, and celebrating the next crop of up and coming Aboriginal artists working in Bundjalung country. At the Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St, Lismore, on daily until February 11. Free event.

8. Old Macdonald's Travelling Farm in Ballina: What child doesn't love animals? Ballina Fair will feature Old MacDonalds Travelling Farm in the shopping complex all week for kids to come along and see the baby animals. The farm will be outside Target and the cost will be $4 per child and if they want a cup of food then it is $1 per cup of food. At Ballina Fair, 84 Kerr St, Ballina, from Monday, 10am to 3pm.

9. Mojo Surf Groms - 4 Sessions in Lennox Head: Meet at Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head, from Monday, January 8, at 8:15am to have some fun at the beach. Mojosurf are an ongoing facilitator for Surfing Australia's Surfgroms program. Mojosurf's emphasis on having fun while you learn makes them popular with the kids. It's a great way for your child to make new friends and learn new skills in a fun and safe environment. Weetbix SurfGroms has 5 levels starting at 1 for the absolute beginners and focuses on water safety and the basics of catching a wave and standing up, right through to Level 5 where the students are paddling in, taking off on green waves and doing manoeuvres. These sessions are two hours each day for four days (Monday to Thursday). Cost is $180 per child (plus $25 annual registration fee with Surfing Australia which includes a Rip Curl pack).

10. Austen Tayshus in Byron Bay: Every January, Austen Tayshus, the legendary 'White Pointer Of Australian Comedy' makes his way to Byron Bay. It's his favourite show of the year. "It's a smart crowd," he says. And he's right. Not everyone is going to 'get' a Tayshus show. But Byron, he reckons, does. And that he believes is the point. Austen likes to make people think. Push them to the brink of their comfort zones. And sometimes way over the edge. At Byron Services Club on Monday, January 8, with Mandy Nolan as MC and support. Doors 7pm. Show 8pm. Tickets $20/25 at the club.