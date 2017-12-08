Ten fantastic things to do this week

1. Shop Baby Carols In The Heart: Lismore City Council presents Shop Baby Carols in the Heart. Come and sing along to some of your favourite Christmas Carols along with Justice Crew, Santa, face painting, jumping castles, fireworks and more. There will be a wide variety of food and drink stalls. Gates open from 4.30pm. Glass will not be permitted in the venue for safety reasons. Dogs are also not allowed. At Crozier Field, Magellan St, Lismore, from 5.30pm. Free event.

2. See Your Suns: AFL Team the Gold Coast Suns are conducting a training session at Cavanbah Sports Centre, Bryon Bay, this Saturday morning from 10am to 12pm. At the conclusion of training, some of their players will be available for autographs and photos. The Suns are bringing down some novelty items such as a radar gun to measure kicking speed, and giant inflatable football obstacles for childrens to enjoy. Local Northern Rivers Eagles teams will be conducting a training session in conjunction with this session.

3. Orkeztar Lizmoré: Lismore's own gypsy-esque orchestra, Orkeztar Lizmoré, has members from all over the Northern Rivers, a mix of amateur and professional musicians, all glued together by their love of music. The Ork, as it is affectionately known, will be sending a street band contingent down to the national HonkOz! Festival in Wollongong in January. This December concert gives the Ork an opportunity to test out its touring repertoire on a Lismore audience and potentially raise funds for the tour. Expect a range of soulful songs from Europe, Australia and the Middle East. Children welcome. At the New Tattersalls Hotel, 108 Keen St, Lismore, this Saturday from 1pm. Entry by donation.

4. The Artist's Choice: The Artist's Choice has a non-themed exhibition and often brings new art works that make for an interesting and diverse exhibition. This year is no exception with an artist named Papillon exhibiting for the first time in the area. He has installed a piece that would not normally be found in a gallery. The pieces are usually installed in the forest where he plans and executes installations from manmade materials that are then photographed to capture the different light and conditions over a period of time. These ephemeral images are often other-worldly, and it is a delight to have this work in the Gallery. This is an eclectic exhibition with ceramics from some of the Blue Knob Ceramic studio potters, paintings, photographs, fabric & fibre. At Blue Knob Hall Gallery, 719 Blue Knob Rd, Lillian Rock, on until Februay 3, 2018. Free event.

5. Groove In The Grove: This will be an afternoon music session set amongst the pecans. The Eltham Pantry will offer live music so lay out your picnic rug, relax and enjoy the atmosphere. Featuring different local music artists each week. Family friendly. Yulli's craft brews on tap as well as bar snacks and street food. At the Eltham Valley Pantry, 713 Boatharbour Rd, Eltham, this Saturday from 2.30pm to 6pm. Free event.

6. Neil Pike - The Pagan Love Cult: The Pagan Love Cult was founded by Neil Pike, an elder of the Australian music scene and a Nimbin Living Treasure. Neil Pike has been playing music in one form or another since the 1970s. He uses music and light to explore the juncture between social activism and psychedelic bliss. Neil Pike is the driver of arguably the longest running psychedelic musical act in Australia, and he tours far and wide all over the world spreading the love and wonder. At the Nimbin Bush Theatre, 2 Blue Knob Rd, Nimbin, this Saturday at 1pm. Free event.

7. Delicious party: Frou Frou Productions presents Delicious' Christmas Soiree. DJs at the party will be Sydney's Amanda Louise (pictured), and Frou Frou resident Craig Wilson (DJ 1iSAMURAi). Bringing you the Delicious dance floor flavours for over seven years, Wilson will be dishing out everything from Nu Disco and House to techno. At the Lismore City Bowlo, Spinks Park, Lismore, this Saturday from 9pm to 2am.

8. 15 Ross Street, a play in a backyard: A poetic, slightly surreal but also literal dance movement and theatre piece. Kimberley and Vivi invite you to come and share in the lives of two women. They found them in the backyard of 1/15 Ross Street. They danced with them and had dramatic moments with them. They found them very entertaining and engaging so they played with them often until we they something they thought we could show. Barry Hill will be in the backyard also, playing the musical score he created for them. At 15 Ross St, Lennox Head, this Sunday Dec10 from 5.30pm. Enter from the side of the property to the backyard. BYO camping chair or blanket. RSVPs are essential via their Facebook event page so we can cater for your needs. Children like the show, but there is a moment of profane language. A donation of $10 would be appreciated.

9. Peter Pan live screening: All children, except one, grow up... Captured live at the National Theatre, a recorded performance of JM Barrie's much-loved tale will screen locally. When Peter Pan, leader of the Lost Boys, loses his shadow, headstrong Wendy helps him to reattach it. In return, she is invited to Neverland, where Tinker Bell the fairy, Tiger Lily and the vengeful Captain Hook await. A riot of magic, music and make-believe ensues. Sally Cookson directs this wondrously inventive production, a co-production with Bristol Old Vic theatre. Please note: This is a live screening of the theatre performance. At Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Wednesday, December 13, at 11am. $25. Ages 7+.

10. Russian National Ballet - Romeo & Juliet plus The Nutcracker: The Russian National Ballet Theatre is coming back to Lismore, bringing the world's greatest classic ballet, Romeo and Juliet. The seamless choreographed by Evgeny Amosov based on the Prokofiev ballet in three acts and classical music. The Russian National Ballet Theatre will bring audience into an antiquity tradition of a tragic romance story. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, on Tuesday, December 12, 7.30pm. The next day, the troupe will perform The Nutcracker. Christmas would not be Christmas without The Nutcracker! Come and celebrate the holidays with us, joining the magical adventure of Clara, Fritz and the Nutcracker as they battle the evil Rat King. At Lismore City Hall on Wednesday, December 13, 7.30pm.