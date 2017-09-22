Ten fantastic things to do this week

1. Second Hand Saturday: Second Hand Saturday is a north coast community event involving the free on-line and print listing of garage sales being held across the region. Events will be held in the Lismore, Kyogle, Casino, tweed, Byron Bay, Ballina, Richmond and Clarence Valley areas. People can hold their own garage sale at home, or coordinate a joint garage sale in their street, or with their local school, preschool, community organisation or church. For details visit secondhandsaturday.com.au.

2. Lismore Masters Games: The 10th Lismore Masters Games has 14 different sports over 13 venues in the area for competitors aged 25 to 80. It's all about getting out and having some fun on the field. Sports to be included will be Baseball, Softball, Netball, Cricket, Lawn Bowls and many many more. The Masters Games is a great opportunity to catch up with everyone over a sport we all love and have a bit of fun along the way. This Saturday and Sunday at a number of sports venues in Lismore. For details visit lismoremastersgames.com.au.

3. The Nimbin Show: A traditional country show combined with a Sustainability Alley which focuses on sustainability and self-sufficiency. Displays of horses, cattle, poultry, dog trials, arts, crafts, fruits, vegetables and horticulture. The Nimbin Show also demonstrates the alternate nature of the local area with displays of industrial hemp, beekeeping, biochar and building with bamboo. At the Nimbin Showgrounds, 33 Cecil St, Nimbin, this Saturday and Sunday, 8am to 5pm.

4. Kaput! in Brunswick Heads: After sell-out shows touring across four continents, self-proclaimed "elegant buffoon" Tom Flanagan returns to Brunswick Heads with his award-winning show Kaput! Described as "physical comedy at its best", Kaput! revives the art of silent movie-esque slapstick and has picked up countless awards across the world. This sweet family show has melted hearts of all ages with its glorious brand of slapstick, acrobatics and total silliness. At the Brunswick Picture House this Saturday from 2pm. Family-friendly show.

5. An Evening of Beatles Songs and Stories in Byron Bay: The Byron Community Centre and Springcam Productions are proud to present an Evening of Beatles Songs and Stories. The event is a fundraiser for the Steinway Grand Piano in the Byron Theatre that needs some love, attention and money. The show will feature Joanne Petersen in conversation with award-winning journalist David Leser, and either side of the conversation will be a set of The Beatles songs in various musical genres. Joanne Petersen was Brian Epstein's personal assistant, who was The Beatles' manager. Her stories are amazing. She organised the Sgt Peppers launch party at Brian Epstein's Belgravia home in London and went, with her close friend, singer Lulu, to the Sgt Pepper party at Epstein's country house in Sussex, where she found John Lennon and friends tripping inside his psychedelic Rolls Royce. This will be the first time Joanne has told some of these tales in public. Musicians will be Phil Emmanuel, Tim Gaze, Gyan, Steve Russell, Cleis Pierce, Shai Shriki, Katheryn Jones and Steve Passfield, Guy Kachel, Margaret Curtis and The TropRock choir. MC for the night is George Smlovici. At The Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 7.30pm.

6. Nimbin Spring Arts Exhibition: The annual Spring Arts Exhibition has been a feature presentation on Nimbin's cultural calendar for over 20 years. The exhibition presents an incredible variety of works by Nimbin's fine artists, craft workers, designers, photographers and installation artists. The 2017 Spring Arts Exhibition will be open daily and will feature a series of grand piano and other music recitals. At the Nimbin School of Arts, Cullen St, Nimbin, from this Saturday until October 8, 10am to 5pm. Entry by donation.

7. Going bluesy at Urbenville: The Linelockers are a raw roots rockabilly trio boasting an impressive variety of high-energy roots, rock'n'roll, rockabilly and honky tonk songs. Their grass roots approach to traditional rockabilly and honky tonk standards, along with authentic original material, are sure to keep that dance floor bopping. The Linelockers will be at The Bluesville Happening at Urbenville this weekend. Besides The Linelockers, the line up will include The Mark David Express and The Wyan Currs. At The Crown Hotel, Urbenville, this Saturday, 1pm to 9pm. Free event. Free camping at the showground. $10 meals all day.

8. Free Guided Walk at Lismore Rainforest Botanic Garden: On the last Sunday of every month, (except December and January) the Friends of the Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens offer a free morning guided walk. Each month will focus on a specific section of the gardens and a different theme. Volunteers who are interested in helping at the gardens are also welcome on this day and every Wednesday morning. Bring gloves, hat, and wear sturdy shoes. This Sunday from 9.30am for an hour. Free event.

9. Pony Rides at The Farm in Alstonville: Aday of fun during School Holidays at Summerland House Farm. Pony Rides from 10.30am to 1.30pm ($5), plus aaterpark and playground everyday during school holidays from 9am to 4pm(entry by gold coin donation to House with No Steps). Mini Golf ($5). Farm Tractor tour through the Avocado Orchard ($5). At Summerland House Farm, 253 Wardell Rd, Alstonville on Tuesday, September 26, from 9.30am.

10. Beach Blast-off in Lennox Head: The Sydney Sixers are bringing Big Bash cricket to Lennox Head. Children are invited during the school holidays to take part in the free Milo T20 Blast Beach Cricket Clinic for 7-12-year-olds. There will only be 100 spots per location. The first 50 to register will receive a pair of Sixers Sunnies. For further info visit sydneysixers.com.au/beachblast. At Main Beach, Lennox Head, this Tuesday, September 26, from 9.30am.