Ten fantastic things to do this week

FOOD GLORIOUS FOOD: Pictured getting set for this Saturday's inaugural Ballina Street Food Festival are (from left) Kat Creasey from The Design Collective, general manager of the Cherry Street Sports Club Tere Sheehan, the club's operations manager Brad Benson, club executive chef Jim Coakley and Matt Whalley from The Design Collective.

1. The Ballina Gourmet Street Food Truck Festival: The Ballina Gourmet Street Food Festival will take place at the Cherry St Sports Club this Saturday from noon to 9pm. This is a family-friendly event that invites travellers and locals to indulge on delicious food from some of Queensland and Northern NSW best mobile chefs. Jumping castle and kids activities, beer garden with funky retro chairs and Mason Rack performing live.

2. Viking Village: Step back in time and enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of an authentic Viking Village Encampment. Lismore's own medieval re-enactors, Rognvald's Lith, are hosting the 4th annual Viking Village Solstice event, with displays of single and group combat, traditional Viking crafts and cooking. At the corner of Uralba and Dawson Sts, Lismore, this Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4pm. Cost is $2.

3. Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole Country Song Book Volume II: Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole have stayed at the forefront of Australian country music for close to two decades, and the combination of these two dynamic performers has proven to be a hit with live audiences having toured the country on several occasions since their first encounter almost 20 years ago. Adam and Beccy have finally taken their favourite list of country duets to the studio and they have now hit the road with The Great Country Song Book Volume II Tour. At the Ballina RSL Club this Saturday from 8.30pm. Details from ballinarsl.com.au.

4. Be Your Self Redux: Australian Dance Theatre is bringing Be Your Self Redux to Norpa for the first time this weekend. In Be Your Self Redux, Garry Stewart fuses audacious choreography with spoken word to create a dance work that leaves audiences questioning the underpinnings of who they are. The athletic dancers of ADT are transformed into erupting, powerful, and emotional entities, projecting startling physical images. At Lismore City Hall Saturday 2.30 pm and 7.30pm. Visit norpa.org.au for bookings or more information.

5. Rocky Horror Picture Show screening: This 1975 cult classic is an experience to enjoy. Join young couple Brad and Janet as they embark on a night out with the unforgettable Frank N. Furter. Ever dreamt of playing Janet as she sings Touch-a-touch-a-touch-a-touch me or being part of the infamous floor show? Dress up and have fun. At the Byron Theatre this Saturday from 7pm. $25. 15+. This is a fundraiser for a Byron Bay family in need.

6. Tangled screening: Tangled is the 2010 hit animation film re-telling the classic story of Rapunzel, the magically long-haired teen who has spent her entire life in a tower, and returns to Ballina cinemas along with other Disney movies. The beautiful Rapunzel has been in the tower her entire life, and she is curious of the outside world. One day, the bandit Flynn Ryder scales the tower and is taken captive by Rapunzel. She strikes a deal with the charming thief to act as her guide to travel to the place where the floating lights come from, the same lights she has seen every year on her birthday. Rapunzel is about to have the most exciting and magnificent journey of her life. At Ballina Fair Cinemas this Saturday and Sunday from 9.50am. $8.

7. Rous Public School Bonfire: The 38th annual Bonfire at Rous Public School is on this Saturday. This family event is a major fundraiser for the P&C with 100% of the profits going into the school. The carnival-like atmosphere is created by yummy food stalls, rides, games, stalls and the firework display. At Rous Rd from 5pm.

8. Blue Moon Cabaret: The Nimbin School of Arts presents comedy, poetry, music, dance ensembles, acrobatics and circus. The August event features Hussy Hicks, Greg Sullivan, Maple, Jennifer Burke, Barkersvale Steppers, Christine Strelan, Tamaso Lonsdale and more. At 47 Cullen St, Nimbin this Saturday from 6.30pm. $30.

9. Penny Arcade live: Penny Arcade has been the queen of New York's underground from the age of 17, when she became a member of John Vaccaro's Playhouse of the Ridiculous. In 1969 she had a small role in the Paul Morrisey / Andy Warhol film, Women in Revolt. Longin Lasts Longer is her new show, where she turns contemporary stand-up on its head in an outrageous blend of satire, memoir and comedy. At the Brunswick Picture House this Sunday from 4pm.

10. The Australian Bee Gees: The Bee Gees were a pop music group formed in 1958 by brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb, and the upcoming 40th anniversary of the release of Saturday Night Fever's soundtrack in 1978 has prompted the Australian Bee Gees Show mark the occasion. The show will have two well-defined parts: The second half will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film and the soundtrack, and the first half will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the One Night Only (held in November 1997 in Las Vegas, USA). There will also be songs from the 1960s and even song they wrote for other artists. At Park Lane Theatre, Lennox Head, on Wednesday, August 23, from 8pm.