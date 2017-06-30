19°
Ten fantastic things to do this week

Javier Encalada
| 30th Jun 2017 12:28 PM
DELICIOUS: Ballina RSL Club executive Chef, Blake Seymour, with a plate of Balinese pork curry and butter milk pannacotta at the Ballina Food and Wine Festival 2015.
DELICIOUS: Ballina RSL Club executive Chef, Blake Seymour, with a plate of Balinese pork curry and butter milk pannacotta at the Ballina Food and Wine Festival 2015. Mireille Merlet-Shaw

1. Ballina Food and Wine Festival: The Rotary Club of Ballina-on-Richmond invites the community to the 8th Ballina Food and Wine Food Festival, three different events over three days. Friday June 30: Cricketers Arms Gala Dinner evening at the Ballina RSL Club. On Saturday July 1, Taste the Region Tour. On Sunday, July 2, the Main Festival Day at the Ballina Jockey Club from 11am to 5pm. The Sunday festival will feature exhibitors, information sessions, demonstrations and quality entertainment. There will be cooking demonstrations using fresh local produce. Food producers and local restaurants will cook their signature dishes for patrons to sample. Entertainment by Leigh James and Elizabeth Lord, Glenn Massey, Bourbon Street and Jed Zarb. Tickets are $25. Entry is strictly over 18 years only (photo ID required). For details visit ballinafoodandwine.com.au.

2. Coranderrk: Coranderrk is a theatre piece about what might have been. At a Victorian Parliamentary Inquiry in 1881, the men and women of the Coranderrk Aboriginal Reserve went head-to-head with the Aboriginal Protection Board. Their goal was both simple and revolutionary: to be allowed to continue the brilliant experiment in self-determination they had pioneered for themselves on the scrap of country left to them. A collaboration between leading Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists, researchers, education experts and community members. The production aims to encourage a shared understanding of our neglected history. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, as part of the NORPA Season 2017. ON Friday June 30 and Saturday, July 1, 7pm. Foer details visit lismorecityhall.com.au.

3. David Hockney's Words and Pictures: Tweed Regional Gallery's first international touring exhibition, David Hockney Words and Pictures will be launched by Helen O'Neil, British Council, Australia at the official opening. Hockney has been voted the most influential UK artist of all time. Drawn from the British Council Collection, the exhibition presents four major suites of artists' prints produced by David Hockney from 1961-1977. United by their reference to historical works of literature and art, these prints were produced during the first two decades of Hockney's career when he established his international reputation as a pop artist. This international exhibition is enhanced by a collection of original artworks by Hockney kindly loaned to the Tweed Regional Gallery by the artist's brother John Hockney, a resident of Australia. The Gallery is thrilled to present these works, which include colourful portraits of the artist's mother and a self-portrait, alongside the British Council Collection. At the Tweed Regional Gallery, 2 Mistral Road (Cnr Tweed Valley Way), Murwillumbah South, from this weekend to Sunday, September 17.

4. The Elton John Experience: The Elton John Experience takes you on a musical journey of over 40 years of one of the world's greatest song writing partnerships of all time, between Elton John and Bernie Taupin. Covering iconic hits from The Goodbye Yellow Brick Road Album, and all major hits from the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and through to today. With impressive costumes, production and video backdrops, this production replicates as closely as possible the experience of an Elton John concert today, highlighting the showmanship, virtuosic piano playing and crowd engagement that you would expect from this iconic performer. At the Ballina RSL Club, 240 River St, Ballina, this Saturday from 6.30pm.

5. 10th Arakwal NAIDOC Film Screening: This year's programme will take you on a special journey with some of the freshest aboriginal filmmakers today. The programme includes insightful, refreshing and creative short films selected from Flickerfest finalists Welcome To Country, Vote Yes and Black Chook; the Screenworks Creatability short Corey The Warrior (starring Yuin/Bundjalung man and artist Corey Stewart), plus the acclaimed documentary Servant Or Slaven directed by Steven McGregor, written and produced by Mitchell Stanley and Hetti Perkins. A fundraiser for the Arakwal Corporation. Presented by Arakwal Corporation, Flickerfest & iQ Inc. At Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Tuesday, July 4, from 6.30pm. $10. For details visit byroncentre.com.au.

6. Empyrean presented by Melbourne Ballet Company: Through this exhilarating and critically acclaimed triple-bill, Melbourne Ballet Company explores the concept of Empyrean: outer sky, closest to purity and unconditional love. This program focuses on all the positive elements of Picasso's master work Guernica: here is a world reigned over by harmony and light, which surrounds us with a feeling of bliss in stark contrast to the prior anguish of illusion. At Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Wednesday and Thursday, July 5 and 6, from 7.30pm.

7. Skullcandy Oz Grom Open 2017: The Skullcandy Oz Grom Open returns to Lennox Head for its 6th year on the junior calendar. The competition is renowned for the strongest line ups across the age groups of 12s to Pro Junior Age. A full international field is again expected as the event has attracted surfers from ten different countries in previous years. The event is broadcast live around the world and this year will have the added feature of drone cameras to add to the spectacular action. It is rated as the best Junior Competition in the world. All event divisions will be broadcast live on skullcandyozgromopen.com.au. At Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head, on Wednesday, July 5.

8. Evans Head Fishing Classic: The 2017 Evans Head Fishing Classic is under new management and is set to go off with a band as this year sees the event prize and giveaway pool crossing the $100,000 mark. The Classic will be held from Friday, July 7, and conclude with the main prize draws and presentation on Friday, July 14. There is also a cadet competition on Saturday and Sunday. The event site, behind the Evans Head Woodburn RSL Club, will feature a food alley, displays from sponsors, and a tank to show off some catches. For more information visit fishingcomps.com.au/ehfc/

9. The Airing of the Quilts: The 10th annual Airing of the Quilts will be held at Crawford House Museum, 10 Wardell Road, Alstonville NSW and will feature quilts from the Alstonville Plateau and surrounding areas. There will be a viewer's choice award and a challenge. The quilts will be on display on July, Friday 7 and Saturday 8, from 10am to 4pm and on Sunday, July 9, from 10am to 3pm. Entry is $7 which includes light refreshments. Under 12s are free.

10. The Outdoor Leisure Show: The Outdoor Leisure Show (formerly 4WD, Caravan, Camping and Marine Show) is celebrating its 20th Anniversary. Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter invites the community to celebrate this milestone with them. Entertrainment will include the 4WD Experience in the Show Ring, Flair Riders Motor Bike & BMX Show, Flair Action Sports Kids Electric Bikes Come & Try, Base Zero Climbing Wall, Reptile Display, music and roving entertainment, plus jumping castles, face painting and puppet show. At Lismore Showground, Alexandra Parade, Lismore, from Friday, July 7, 9am to 4pm. $10. For details visit lismore4wdshow.com.au

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers entertainment top ten whatson

