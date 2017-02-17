32°
Ten fantastic things to do this week

Javier Encalada
| 17th Feb 2017 1:43 PM
DRESSED UP: Class and style at the Beyond Venice Masquerade Ball 2016.
DRESSED UP: Class and style at the Beyond Venice Masquerade Ball 2016.

1. Beyond Venice: Dance the night away at Beyond Venice, in the traditional style of the Venetian Carnivale, currently happening in Italy. Guests are encouraged to dress in festive costumes and masks to win prizes and enjoy the traditional Italian tunes provided by Brisbane entertainer Domenico. At the Italo and Australian Sport and Recreation Club, 34 Barrow Lane, North Lismore, this Saturday from 6.30pm. $40.

2. Bourbon Street: Four-piece rock band Bourbon Street made their live debut on February 21, 1987, at the Top Pub (now the Beach Hotel) in Byron Bay. Colin Germano on guitar and lead vocals, Horace Bevan on guitar, Simon Dundon on bass and Lenny Reilly on drums are celebrating 30 years on stage with a series of shows. Bourbon Street released three albums and 20 years later, in February 2007, they released their fourth album. For the last 10 years the band has continued to do live shows at a select list of venues. At the Lennox Hotel, Lennox head, this Saturday from 9.30pm.

3. Kim Churchill: Singer songwriter Kim Churchill is coming back to the area with two intimate shows. Churchill's new music is part of his untitled fifth album to be released in April. The new album took almost two years to complete, with the first version of the album abandoned by Churchill in a bold professional move. At Tintenbar Hall this Saturday from 7.30pm.

4. The Singularity - A Noise Opera: The Singularity - A Noise Opera, is a multi-artform performance presented by RealArtWorks and Lismore Regional Gallery. The event will feature Polish band Remont Pomp and jazz artist Mikolaj Trzaska, electronic music producer Rabih Beaini; local electronic ensemble Tralala Blip and Lismore-based The Useless Assembly. At the Lismore Skating Rink, 21 Bridge St, North Lismore, this Saturday from 7pm. Entry by donation.

5. The Incorruptible: The Incorruptible, a play by Louis Nowra, is returning to the Drill Hall Theatre in Mullumbimby this weekend due to popular demand. The play challenges political ethics, behaviour, and philosophy in a highly dramatic structure with a devilishly wicked wit. This play features coarse language and adult themes. At the Drill Hall Theatre, 2 Jubilee Ave, Mullumbimby, on Friday to Sunday. For details visit drillhalltheatre.org.au.

6. Little Shop of Horrors: Little Shop of Horrors, the musical, is Bangalow Theatre Company's second ever production. Little Shop of Horrors, by composer Alan Menken and writer Howard Ashman, tell the story of a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh. The musical is based on the low-budget 1960 black comedy film The Little Shop of Horrors. At the Bangalow A&I Hall this Saturday at 7.30pm. Tickets cost $35. For details visit the Bangalow Theatre Company's Facebook page.

7. The Loveys + The Balkaniacs: The Loveys are six feisty yet quite - well - mannered women who sing songs that tickle their fancy, tell a story, and celebrate the art of living large. Direct from standing ovations at the Newcastle and Melbourne Ukulele Festivals, The Loveys will have you laughing one minute and crying the next. The Balkanics, are masters of high-energy Gypsy music who have played stages from Womad To Woodford with intoxicating hypnotic improvisations - infectious and danceable. Cast away your worldly woes and be transported to a universe inhabited by extravagant rhythms and catchy melodies. At Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club, 58 Dalley Street, Mullumbimby this Saturday from 7.30pm. $25 / $20 on the door.

8. Disco Inferno: Disco Inferno is on, time to dust off your dancin shoes! Have a boogie and get funky at this free event. There are no excuses, so get dressed in any glitter or glam, or both. DJ Flashdance along with special guests will play 1970s, disco and funky tunes. At The Billinudgel Hotel, 1 Wilfred St, Billinudgel, this Saturday, 7pm to midnight.

9. M.E. Baird and guests: Northern Rivers musician M.E. Baird will be joined by the Welsh / Byronian artist Sali Bracewell plus Canadian / Brightoner muso Diego Zaragoza for an evening of slutry tunes. At the Treehouse On Belongil, 25 Childe St, Byron Bay, on Thursday, February 23, from 7pm.

10. Hussy Hicks: GCMA Artist of the Year winners Hussy Hicks have a unique musical approach that spans many genres, from boisterous blues and roots to contemporary folk fortified with delicious vocal harmonies. Julz Parker and Leesa Gentz are highly regarded for their musicality by their fellow musicians and punters alike. At Tintenbar Hall, cnr Tintenbar Rd and George St, Tintenbar, on Friday, February 24, at 7.30pm.

Topics:  ballina byron bay casino kyogle lismore northern rivers entertainment top ten whatson

