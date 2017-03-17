Ten things to do (indoors) on the Northern Rivers this week

1. Martha Wainwright: The performance will showcase her fifth record, Goodnight City, which just may her best yet. Martha Wainwright's astonishingly versatile voice soars, sighs, provokes and tells secrets. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, this Saturday from 7.30pm.

2. The Button Collective Album Launch: Hall on the Hill is the new album by The Button Collective, an energetic folk and bluegrass band offering music that borrows elements from traditional folk bands of Australia and Ireland, spiced with the spirit of fast-paced bluegrass from America, all with a very personal and intimate delivery from singer and songwriter Brodie Buttons. At the Rapville Pub, 33 Nandabah St, Rapville, this Saturday from 5pm.

3. Vagabond Heart, The Rob Stewart Experience: Shaun Marshall is one of the UK's most exciting vocal talents, and has paid homage to such iconic artists as Paul Rodgers, Sting and now Rod Stewart. The Rod Stewart Show is backed by a full live band performing all of Rod Stewart's most iconic hits such as Maggie May, Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?, Hot Legs, The First Cut is the Deepest, Tonight's the Night, You're in my Heart, Some Guys Have All the Luck, Sailing and more. At Ballina RSL Bowls Club, Canal Rd, Ballina, this Saturday from 6pm.

4. The Living End: Supported by Aussie Punk favourites The Bennies, Join The Living End this March as they play some of their most intimate shows in years. At The Northern, 35 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Sunday from 8pm. Tickets $45 + bf.

5. Bowie Unzipped: The Bowie Unzipped band features some of Australia's best musicians including Jeff Duff (pictured) on vocals. Bowie Unzipped also features Glenn Rhodes on keyboards, bass and vocals, Jess Ciampa on drums and vocals and Jak Housden on guitar and vocals. At Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Sunday from 7.30pm.

6. Where Am I Going: Co-writer Luca Medici stars this Italian comedy film as a middle-aged slacker from Southern Italy who, thanks to the help of his father, enjoys a privileged life. This is the highest-grossing film in Italian cinema history, earning an extraordinary €65 million. At the Star Court Theatre, Star Court Arcade, this Sunday at 2.30pm and 5.30pm.

7. Art In The Pub: Guy Maestri is a contemporary artist with a close connection to the Northern Rivers. In 2009 he won the Archibald Prize for a portrait of Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu. Join him in conversation with Tweed Gallery Director Susi Muddiman OAM about his residency, his practice and his latest collection. At The Courthouse Hotel, Mullumbimby, this Monday, March 20, from 6.30pm.

8. Jasper Jones screening with Q&A: A rare opportunity to watch the movie and hear award-winning film and television producer Vincent Sheehan talk about the making of one of Australia's auspicious novels into a film. At Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, on Thursday, March 23, from 7pm.

9. A Night of Grief and Mystery: This ​could be called a book reading,​ author talk, a concert​. These are stories: delivered slowly, elegantly, with grace & humour, depth and honesty by Stephen Jenkinson and Gregory Hoskins. There are songs: the melodies memorable, haunting & beautiful. At Bangalow A&I Hall, Station St, Bangalow, on Friday, March 24, from 7pm.

10. Music Charity Fundraiser for Paige: Help raise money for Paige Humphreys, who requires support in getting a special surgeon to undertake life saving surgery. Paige's family are facing the harsh reality that if they cant raise enough funds they will need to sell their family home, as the government is not funding the required surgery. The music line up includes Jake Kemp, Chris Wesely, Andy Jans-Brown, Nocturne, Future Elders, Fergo, Katia, Wandering Eyes, The Badlands, Drop Legs and The 4'20 Sound, among others. Paige will also celebrate her 10th birthday the same night so the idea is to give her a party she will never forget. At Lismore Workers Club, Keen St, Lismore, on Friday, March 24, from 6pm.