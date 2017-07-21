18°
Ten things to do in Ballina, Byron Bay and Lismore this week

Javier Encalada
| 21st Jul 2017 1:52 PM
The 1975 perform to a huge crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2014. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
The 1975 perform to a huge crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2014. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

1. Splendour in the Grass 2017: What does it take to throw one of the best music festivals in the country? More than 100 international and local music acts, 32,000 music lovers, plus comedy, a forum, a science tent, the Tipi Forest plus 50kg of glitter! Queens of the Stone Age, LCD Soundsystem and The XX are headlining. At North Byron Parklands from Friday to Sunday.

2. A Symphony Of Opera: The Combined Rotary Clubs of Lismore have organised this early evening concert featuring the Lismore Symphony Concert Orchestra, plus four opera singers and well-known conductor and pianist Nicholas Routley. Dress in your finery and be treated to champagne and canapes prior to the concert. At Southern Cross University, Whitebrook Theatre, Military Road, East Lismore. This Saturday from 4.30pm. Adult $65.

3. Play School Live - Prince of Bears: Audiences will be singing all their favourite nursery rhymes and interactive songs with assistance from two presenters and the stars of the show: Humpty, Jemima, Big Ted ,Little Ted, Fergus and special appearances for the first time on stage Slush, Sam the lamb, Scrap, Meeka and Diddle (normal toy size, not characters). Prince Big Ted has a royal crown, he has a royal cloak but doesn't have a royal castle. He sets off to find one, and is joined by the Play School toys as he travels through a fun filled world of nursery rhymes, songs and stories. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, this Sunday at 10.30am and 12.30pm. $18.70.

4. Vinyl Record Fair: Head to the Brunswick Heads Record Fair on this weekend to view The Vinyl Junkie's exhaustive collection of LPs. The Record Fair will be held at Memorial Hall in Fingal St, Brunswick Heads. Having recently returned from the US, The Vinyl Junkie, Matt Bowden, has landed an enviable haul, catering to a wide spectrum of musical tastes - covering genres from soul, punk, grunge, exotica, hip-hop and jazz, to name a few. With more than 40,000 albums in stock, there's a find for everyone. Entry is free and it runs July 22-23.

5. Xmas in July: Dreaming of a white Christmas? Enjoy a Christmas in July extravaganza plus live music in the Front Bar by The Insomniacs. At Mary G's, cnr Woodlark and Keen Sts, Lismore, this Saturday from 9.30pm.

6. Don't Tell screening: Don't Tell is the story of a young woman who fought back after enduring sexual abuse at a prestigious private school. With a determined local lawyer by her side, Lyndal took on the powerful church that denied her abuse for over a decade. Based on true events that changed Australian child protection laws, Don't Tell is a poignant story about finding the courage to stand up, speak out and fight against injustice. At the Star Court Theatre, 126 Molesworth St, Lismore, this Sunday at 2.30pm and 5.30pm. The film is rated M, 110 min. $15.

7. Landscape With Monsters by Circa: Circa is no ordinary circus as there are no trapezes and not a funny clown suit in sight. Using only minimal equipment which includes wooden boxes, a hard floor and tall metal structures such as a very long ladder, they bring their artistry and skills to life. Their show Landscape With Monsters will be on at the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Tuesday, July 25, at 7pm. Cost $35, concession $30.

8. Keith Potger: The founding member of the internationally famous group The Seekers, Keith Potger AO, is coming back to Ballina to perform a Morning Melodies at the Ballina RSL Club on Thursday, July 27, at 10.30am. Doors open at 10am. The concert is a solo show by Mr Potger and it features songs from his three solo CDs, some of his all time favourites as well as his own version of a few Seekers' hits. Tickets cost $15 from the club.

9. A Plastic Ocean - Fundraiser for Plastic Free Byron: This film explores just how saturated our oceans are with plastic and what can be done about it. Plastic Free Byron will offer some merchandise, volunteer sign up and an engaging community discussion. This is a great opportunity to expand your knowledge on the detrimental effects of plastic and take postive action to reduce it. At the Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads, on Friday, July 28, at 7pm . $14 (adults), $12 (concession) and $10 (kids).

10. Lismore Flood Release Concert by Opera Australia: Opera Australia is putting on a special fundraising concert to support NORPA's rebuild after the flood devastated the entire bottom floor of Lismore City Hall leaving the theatre company without an office, box office and rehearsal space. The gala concert will feature the entire cast from The Marriage of Figaro (currently touring Queensland, the Northern Territory and Western Australia) with a live chamber orchestra performing a selection of arias and ensembles from some of the world's most loved operas including The Barber of Seville, Carmen and The Marriage of Figaro. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, on Thursday, July 27, from 7.30pm. $50.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina byron bay casino lismore splendour2017 whatson

