Ten fantastic events this week on the Northern Rivers

1. Mullumbimby Festival of Food and Music: The Mullumbimby Leagues Club and The Design Collective have joined forces to create a unique outdoor twilight market, beer garden, gourmet street food and live music event in a family-friendly setting. The event kicks off with local band Fat Albert. Gather your friends, family and bring your picnic blanket for a night of delicious food (veggie, vegan and gluten-free options) artisan, designer, handmade and vintage markets and all of your favourite brews on tap. At Mullumbimby Leagues Club, Manns Rd, Mullumbimby, this Saturday from 3pm to 9pm.

2. Nudge Nudge Wink Wink party in Billinudgel: It only took three hours for this weekend's Nudge Nudge Wink Wink party to sell out online. This month's event will raise funds for the Shift Project. Based in Byron Bay, Shift addresses the gap following a crisis and empowers women to reconnect with their life, to create a long-term sustainable change towards stability and re-connection with the community. The DJ line-up includes DJ Scott Pullen, returning for his second Nudge to join Byron Shire resident, Australian music icon and Nudge regular DJ Stephen Allkins, plus the Cunning Stunts resident DJs Lord Sut and Dale Stephen. At Hotel Billinudgel this Sunday, 2pm to 9pm. Visit cunningstunts.com.au for details.

3. Paris is Burning in Lismore: This 1990 documentary focuses on drag queens living in New York City and their 'house' culture, which provides a sense of community and support for the flamboyant and often socially shunned performers. Groups from each house compete in elaborate balls that take cues from the world of fashion. Outdoor screening at 90 Terania St, North Lismore, this Sunday from 7.30pm.

4. Artwomb in Nimbin: ArtWomb creates a space where artists and novices alike leave their ego at the door and create art together. Artwomb incorporates music, painting, circus, dance, poetry, comedy, sketching, contortions and crafting. ArtWomb facilitates an open stage and shared visual art jam, with quality paints, sketch pads and artistic tools supplied. House band The Fill Inns will be hosting an open mic and improvised music jam on the outdoor stage. At the Nimbin Bush Theatre, 2 Blue Knob Rd, Nimbin, this Sunday from 12 noon.

5. Comedy in Ocean Shores: Three-time Barry award nominee Damien Power is considered one of the most exciting voices on the Australian comedy scene. With just a few years of festivals under his comedy belt he's racked up a number of awards, nominations and rave reviews, as well as dozens of sellout rooms across the country. His fast and furious, matter a fact, comedy style is relentless, hitting his audiences from the blind side throwing up punch line after punch line of unexpected gags from left field, above and below. Supported by local comedy sensation, Ellen Briggs, a national finalist of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival's RAW comedy competition. MCed by local comedy star Mandy Nolan. At the Ocean Shores Country Club on Tuesday, February 6, 7pm. Free show.

6. Lismore and District Embroiderers: This supportive group offers an opportunity for embroiderers of all styles and ability levels to meet and share with others who love this art form. Whether you are a traditional embroiderer or enjoy creating art works with embroidery, beginner or more experienced, you are welcome. At the Red Dove Centre, 80 Keen St, Lismore, on Wednesday, February 7, from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

7. Thursday Night Live in Lismore: Renowned curator and festival director Rhoda Roberts AO has been announced as a panellist for the first event in an exciting new talks series - Thursday Night Live! - on 8 February at Lismore Quadrangle. Presented by the Lismore Regional Gallery and Southern Cross University, Thursday Night Live! is a new ongoing talks program that puts thought-provoking and big ideas in the spotlight. The first topic will be: Do we need art to create meaning in public space? Confirmed on the panel is leading public artist Craig Walsh and renowned curator and festival director Rhoda Roberts. The discussion will be facilitated by Southern Cross University's vice chancellor, Professor Adam Shoemaker. At Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St, Lismore, on Thursday, February 8, from 6pm.

8. Womens Community Clothes Swap in Nimbin: Re-use, recycle and spruce up your wardrobe. Take a bag of gently pre-loved clothes, shoes and/or accessories you are ready to part with and trade for fresh finds from your fellow lady friends. Clothes and items can be swapped or bartered for. All swapping and bartering is to be done between the individuals who own the items. Everybody will receive a name tag and named label to put with their items. At the Nimbin Bush Theatre, 2 Blue Knob Rd, Nimbin, on Thursday, February 8 from noon to 2pm. $10.

9. Natural and Supernatural in Lismore: Natural and Supernatural is a new exhibition of new scupltures by Ray Moller Mark Majchrzak and Regina Majchrzak. At the Serpentine Community Gallery, 17a Bridge Street, Lismore, from Friday, February 9, 10am to 4pm.

10. Sophistication Swings in Ballina: Morning Melodies are a series of shows based around the beautiful voice of Dean Doyle with backing by the band Sophistication who also feature with solos and instrumentals.The music is mainly from the forties, fifties and the sixties but would be enjoyed by any age group. Each show is an hour and a half long and after the performance the band enjoys the chance to mingle and chat with the audience. At the Ballina RSL Club, 240 River St, Ballina, on Friday, February 9, 10am.