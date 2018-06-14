Ten events not to miss at Byron Writers Festival 2018

POPULAR: Byron Writers Festival 2018 will host 140 writers, thinkers and commentators in a three-day festival in August.

BOOKWORMS of all shapes and sizes have got their tickets, their signature scarf (a must fashion accessory) and water-proof footwear for this year's Byron Writers Festival.

Click here for a full list of the writers and presenters attending the event.

We have gone through the whole program and prepared a list of ten not-to-be-missed literary events this year:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 3

From the wilderness: By choice or by fate, authors Jessie Cole, Miriam Lancewood and Gregory Smith (below) have lived isolated lives in bush areas, and they will share their experiences with their audiences. At the Yellow Brick Road Pavillion from 10am.

TRUE STORY: Gregory Smith spent 10 years living isolated in the Goonengerry mountains Contributed

Re-discover North Korea: Jane Hutcheon will discover the North Korea Hyeonseo Lee left behind as a defector, and her hopes for the country after recent international events regarding the author's homeland. At The Saturday Paper Marquee from 11am.

South Korean-resident and author Hyeonseo Lee. supplied

Writing for a laugh: Kitty Flanagan in conversation with Mandy Nolan. The clash between two of the funniest local comedians of the area is poised to be a session to laugh out loud. At SCU Marquee from 1.30pm.

Comedian Kitty Flanagan. Supplied by A-List Entertainment.

Wildlife and adventure: Micheline Jenner's account of her life studying whales are harrowing, spellbinding and wrapped up in the obvious love the scientist and author feels for marine life, while her family story also makes for a great conversation. Her book is called The Secret Life of Whales and offers an array of fun facts and adventure storytelling. At Belongil Room from 2.15pm.

Curt and Micheline Jenner with their dog Skipper onboard Whale Song. Photo: Cade Mooney / Sunshine Coast Daily Cade Mooney

SATURDAY, AUGUST 4

Politico: Former senator Jacqui Lambie will sit down for a conversation with Sarah Kanowski. She served as a Senator for Tasmania from 2014 to 2017 as part of the parliamentary eligibility crisis. At the Yellow Brick Road Pavilion from 10.15am.

Jacqui Lambie.

Rock star: Not only does he writes great songs, but Tim Rogers memoir Detours and his theatre writing also share the magic of his lyrics. The You Am I frontman will meet Bernard Zuel for a chat about on and off-stage antics, growing up in Rockhampton and other adventures of our favourite bad boy of music. At SCU Marquee from 13.30pm.

YOU Am I frontman and author Tim Rogers. Contributed

The Saudi activist: From radical Muslim on her teens growing in Mecca, Manal al-Sharif was a well-off female Saudi computer science professional working for the Saudi elite and able to drive her own car while staying in the USA. All that changed when she posted a video of herself driving her own car in Saudi Arabia. Although her 'crime' was not illegal at the time, it was not part of the country's cultural customs. At Belongil Room from 1pm.

Saudi activist Manal al-Sharif attends the TIME 100 gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at the Frederick P. Rose Hall on Tuesday, April 24, 2012 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini) Evan Agostini

SUNDAY, AUGUST 5

Fake news or alternative facts?: The Thea Astley address 2018 will be offered by professor Gillian Triggs, President of the Australian Human Rights Commission from 2012 to 2017. She will be addressing the topic Speaking Up in a Post-Truth World. Anyone else agrees this could make for a good Monday newspaper headline? At the SCU Marquee from 12.45pm.

Australia's former Human Rights Commissioner Gillian Triggs speaks at the ACOSS conference in Sydney, on November 2016. AAP/JOEL CARRETT

Journo as the headline: In 2016, Penguin published a biographical account called Freeing Peter about Australian journalist Peter Greste family's efforts to free him from incarceration after the Al Jazeera reporter was charged with "damaging national security" in Egypt. In 2017, Greste's own book, The First Casualty, was published by Penguin. It contains a "first-hand account of how the war on journalism has spread from the battlefields of the Middle East to the governments of the West". Peter Greste will be in conversation with Rosemarie Milson at the Feros Care Marquee from 11.30am.

Peter Greste's 2017 book was The First Casualty, a reflection from his time in an Egyptian prison and global war on journalism. TIM BAUER

IN LISMORE:

Writing performance art: Wonderbabes is a performance poem underpinned by a thumping live electronic score that conveys one young woman's brutal test of her social and sexual capacity. The action is set in Byron Bay on New Year's Eve and encapsulates the hedonistic energy of the Northern Rivers music festival culture. Written by local artist Kate McDowell, the piece At The Lismore Quadrangle, 11 Rural St, Lismore, from Thursday, August 2 to Saturday, August 4, from 7pm.

Lennox Head artist Kate McDowell.

Byron Writers Festival 2018 will be held from August 3 to 5 at Elements of Byron resort. Visit byronwritersfestival.com or call (02) 6685 5115.