Ten delicious things to do this weekend

1. Eat The Street in Lismore: One of the biggest festivals in the Lismore calendar, Eat the Street includes kids cooking classes, master classes, a Latte Art Smackdown and other events. The main eevnt is a big food festival at Lismore CBD from 12 noon to 8pm. Free event.

2. James Reyne in Lennox Head: Acclaimed singer songwriter James Reyne will be joined by guitarist Josh Owen in acoustic duo format. A Crawl to Now is a 90-minute live show featuring songs chosen from over 20 albums representing an extensive catalogue. Reyne will bring out the solo material again and will re-imagine those songs acoustically. At Park Lane Theatre, Park Lane, Lennox Head, this Saturday, 6.30pm.

3. Lismore Laughs 2018: Lismore's comedy festival returns with a spectacular, star-studded line up. Featuring Josh Earl, host of Spicks and Specks bringing family-friendly mayhem with songs, stand-up and cartoons, in a show which is bound to have everyone in stitches. And finally Tommy Little, who has fast-evolved into one of the country's most exciting comedians. At Lismore City Hall today Saturday, Josh Earl at 2pm and Tommy Little at 7.30pm.

4. World Naked Bike Ride 2018 in Lismore, Nimbin and Byron Bay: The traditional World Naked Bike Ride is happy naked fun reminding all road users to share the roads safely. In Nimbin's CBD today Saturday from 10am, in Lismore's CBD tomorrow Sunday from 10am abd in Byron Bay though Jonson St tomorrow Sunday from 1.30pm. Clothing optional but helmets are compulsory.

5. Kyogle Rodeo: Well, its on again! Time for Kyogle's annual Bull Ride Spectacular. This year, they have a twist: they are having a Barrel Race too. With plenty of heart-stop thrilling action, lots of speedy horses and plenty of family entertaiment, you can make it a night out. Gates open at 5pm for a 6pm start. Food and bar facilities will be available throughout the night, so no BYO. Music will be played through the rodeo and afterwards in the bar. Some of the events will be the senior, novice and junior bull rides, under 15 junior steers, NRA Poddy and Local Poddy Ride. At Kyogle Showground, Summerland Way, Kyogle, this Saturday from 6pm.

6. Corndale Comedy: Comedian Jonathan Atherton will headline an evening of comedy that will also include Peter Berner and Mandy Nolan. Atherton is back in Australia performing for us, after spending some eight years establishing, developing, and encouraging stand up comedy in Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia. Bring your best joke as there will be a $50 prize for the best amateur joke. All proceeds will go to the Corndale Hall. At Corndale Hall this Saturday from 7.30pm. $30. 18+. Bookings on 6688 2052.

7. Heart of Fukushima at The Channon: Tomorrow Sunday is the seventh anniversary of the Fukushima nuclear disaster. The Channon Markets will include a day of action, speakers, music and art focusing on Fukushima and what we can do about this dire situation at the Rainbow Chai Tent from 10am. Activist from Fukushima, Toshiko Okada, will speak on the issues affecting Fukushima residents. After 12 noon there will be a March Around the Market to protest the inaction of governments over the Fukushima crisis. Please come with signs, drums and babies to call out for a Nuclear Free World. At the Channon Craft Market, Coronation park, The Channon, this Sunday from 10am to 6pm.

8. Lismore Kart Club: More karting action in Lismore this weekend . At the Lismore Showgrounds this Sunday from 8am to 4pm.

9. Waterlily Community Celebration in Ocean Shores: Join the community in celebrating new picnic equipment and ongoing progress at Waterlily Playscape in a community event at Waterlily Park. Free entry. At Waterlily Park, 1 Yamble Dr, Ocean Shores, on Sunday from 3pm.

10. In the Swim exhibition in Alstonville: In The Swim is an exhibition that features stories, photographs and memorabilia about water sports such as swimming, water polo and surfing associated with the people of Ballina Shire. At Crawford House Museum, 10 Wardell Rd, Alstonville, from this Sunday until May 20. Open Fridays 10am-4pm; Sundays 1-4pm. $3. For more information phone (02) 6628 1829 or visit http://aphsmuseum.org.au/.