Ten delicious things to do this week

Javier Encalada
| 11th Aug 2017 2:29 PM
POPULAR: Sara Tindley of Meerschaumvale, and Cherry Lacey of Byron Bay tuck into some BBQ food, at the BBQ and Bluegrass Festival 2014.
POPULAR: Sara Tindley of Meerschaumvale, and Cherry Lacey of Byron Bay tuck into some BBQ food, at the BBQ and Bluegrass Festival 2014. Doug Eaton

1. Bangalow BBQ & Bluegrass Festival: Loosen off your belt a notch or two and limber up your pickin' fingers, the Bangalow BBQ & Bluegrass Festival kicks off Saturday at Bangalow Showgrounds from 10am to 5.30pm. The not-for-profit community event that has raised over $125,000 since 2014 for regional arts and cultural initiatives, of which the arts-in-schools program is a primary beneficiary. The Australasian BBQ Alliance and Firebrand BBQ will sponsor an authentic Low 'n' Slow BBQ Competition with a first prize of $1500. There are categories for smoky ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, chicken and, this year for the first time, the Whole Hog Competition and a Pickle-Off make the event a meat-lovers dream. Festival artistic director Ash Bell said audiences would witness some of the best bluegrass sounds from Australia and New Zealand. Two day passes from $68 adult or $88 family. Booking fees apply with children under 18 free. Tickets include one free tasting plate and additional plates are $10 each. Visit bbqbluegrass.com.au.

2. Teven-Tintenbar Public School Country Fair: Calling all bargain hunters, foodies and families: the Teven-Tintenbar Public School Country Fair is on again this Saturday from 9.30am to 2.30pm. Now in its 23rd year, the Country Fair is an established hinterland tradition and the school's main fundraiser. Leading the money raising activities is the much-loved favourite, Moo Poo Lotto. There will be book, toy, clothing, plants and bric-a-brac stalls, plus the Beautiful Baskets kiosk. Teven-Tintenbar School is located on nine acres of established grounds at Fredericks Lane, Tintenbar.

3. Monkey Monkey Shake Shake at the Lone Goat Gallery: Monkey Monkey Shake Shake is a music and artistic endeavour by Byron Shire residents Sheldon Lieberman and Sem Han. Lone Goat Gallery will host the Neo-Dada, K-Pop explosion of the band, combining music, performance, costume, dance, art, comedy, animation and film, creating their own irresistible mythology, characters and genre-defying world. During their four-week season, the band will present an installation, video and documentaries, workshop and live performances, turning the Lone Goat Gallery into a functioning live residency and studio. On any day, visitors might encounter the artists at work, rehearsing, recording, creating new works, or in their absence, the evolving residue and outcome of their activity. At the Lone Goat Gallery, cnr Lawson and Middleton Sts, Byron Bay from Saturday at 4pm.

4. Doni Raven and the Collective Insanity: Doni Raven will be featuring artist Hamish Gordon in his upcoming show. Original music performed by Doni Raven & the Collective Insanity will be accompanied by live painting and projection by abstract artist Hamish Gordon. Modern contemporary art created before your eyes while the band plays the raw energetic compositions of Doni Raven. Each piece of art will be created and auctioned on the night, capturing the intensity and emotion of the music. Special guests Walrus & the Carpenter will also be performing. At the Mullumbimby Courthouse Hotel Saturday rom 7pm. $10.

5. Brunswick Heads Youth Theatre: Brunswick Heads Youth Theatre will present two original plays this weekend: Aliena Mundi by the 10 to 14 year-olds, about their take on the world of social media. The 5 to 9 year-olds will present An Unusual Adventure, a play based on their favourite books (think Magic Faraway Tree meets The Tiddlers). At the Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads, Saturday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 4pm. $5.

6. Hot Shots Kart Racing: This special event in the karting schedule will feature riders 15 years of age and older only. At the Lismore Kart Club, Tweed St, Lismore, tomorrow Sunday from 9am. Free event for spectators.

7. The Buttery fundraiser at Linnaeus: An exclusive event in support of The Buttery at Linnaeus Estate at Broken Head. Besides food by Harvest, fine wines and quality entertainment, attendees will have the opportunity to bid for one-of-a-kind auction items from artists such as Michael Cusack, Christine Wilson, Michelle Dawson and Matt E. Baird, among others. Other auction items include Bluesfest tickets, a weekend package in Sydney and a long list of other prizes. At Linnaeus Estate, Broken Head, this Sunday from 12.30pm. Tickets are $85pp or $145 per couple which includes fine food, drinks and entertainment.

8. Blue Knob photo exhibition: A Place of Dreams and Nimbin Seniors present Snap My Community, a photographic exhibition currently displayed at the Blue Knob Gallery. Free event. At Blue Knob Hall Gallery, 719 Blue Knob Rd, Lillian Rock, open now and until September 24.

9. Defiant Lives screening: Defiant Lives, a documentary that tells the story of the disability rights movement in Australia, will be screening in Ballina this Monday, August 14, at 11.30am at Ballina Fair Cinemas. The film opened at the Sydney Film Festival, and a session has been planned in Lismore for Monday, August 28 at 6.30pm. Ballina's Kelly Cox is featured in the film and she urged the local community to support the film by snapping up the 60 pre-sold tickets required for the film to be screened in Lismore. Featuring interviews with movement leaders over the past five decades, the film weaves together never-before-seen archival footage with the often-confronting personal stories of disabled men and women as they moved from being warehoused in institutions to fighting for independence and control over their lives.

10. Travellin' Still - the Music of Slim Dusty: After Slim Dusty's Travelling Country Band played their last full show with Slim in 2002, the band members all went their separate ways. Fast-forward to 2016, at the Slim Dusty Music Festival in Kempsey, the band found themselves on-stage together for the first time in years. And it felt like only yesterday as the old songs, friendships and memories came flooding back. So Rod Coe, Mike Kerin, Jeff Mercer, Rob Souter and Peter Denahy decided to take the show on the road. With the approval of Slim Dusty's family, the show is made up of five musicians who will share stories, some of their own music and of course the songs of Slim Dusty which will sound pretty darn genuine because they'll be played by his original band. At Casino RSM Club on Friday, August 18, from 8pm. $25.

