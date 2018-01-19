10 awesome things to do with your children

TEAM: Part of the show are Flounder (Lachlan Saul), Scuttle (Sebastian Gallagher) and Baby Seagull (Summer Barndon) in Ballina Player's production of The Little Mermaid musical.

1. The Little Mermaid Musical in Ballina: Based on Hans Christian Andersen's story and the Disney film, this production is brought to life at the Players Theatre with a line up of local talent and spectacular costumes. An extra matinee has been confirmed for Saturday at 2pm, to satisfy demand. On until this Sunday. Go to ballinaplayers.com.au for details.

2. Bunny Racket live in Brusnwick Heads: Bunny Racket is Rock 'n' Roll for kids. Pure and simple. King Bunny is a guitar-wielding, skateboarding, nature-loving rabbit with a passion to share his love of rock 'n' roll. Bunny Racket is born of King Bunny's fierce love for rock music and a yearning for kid-friendly tunes that are relevant and positive. At the Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads, this Saturday from 12 noon. $15. Family of four: $55.

3. Kids Aussie Day Disco in Ballina: Take the kids along to celebrate Australia Day at the Little Cherries Kids Club Aussie Day Disco. DJ Mitchy Witchy playing tunes on the back green and prizes for best dressed. Free entry. Dancing kicks off from 5pm. At the Cherry Street Sports Club, 68 Cherry St, Ballina, this Saturday 20 January from 5pm to 8pm.

4. Captain Frodo's Magic Circus in Brunswick Heads: Roll up Roll up and see the incredible spectacle that is Captain Frodo, The Mad Rubber Man who will warm your heart and tickle your mind until you laugh out loud. At the Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads, this Sunday from 2pm. $18. Family of four: $60.

5. Jans Bucket Club Art & Craft Workshops in Alstonville: Let the kids explore their creative side with one (or all) of Jan's Bucket Club Workshops. The workshops are designed for children aged 5-12 years old and progams can be adapted to suit all abilities. The theme for these school holidays is Oceans Alive Summer 2018 and are Shallow on Mondays, Shore on Tuesdays, and Ocean Flooron Wednesdays. $25 per session, or 2 sessions for $45, 3 sessions for $68. At Crawford House, 10 Wardell Rd, Alstonville, from Monday, January 22, 10am and 12.30pm.

6. Johnny The Jester's Magic Show in Byron Bay: Johnny the Jester is an Australian children's entertainer and magician. His Wild & Crazy Children's Magic Show is interactive and fun. His shows always bring lots of smiles and laughter from the little ones as well as the older ones. Children of all ages (the 13 year olds too) will enjoy this action packed performance leaving everyone truly amazed. At the end of each show you will also get a chance to meet and pat the real star of the show, Stewart the Bunny. Each child will also receive a free balloon animal to take home. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Tuesday, January 23from 11am. $15

7. Free Sing screening in Evans Head: A free movie night presented by Telstra at Reflections Holiday Park at the Evans Head Foreshore on Thursday 25 January from 6.30pm to 9.30pm. Take a picnic dinner and some mosquito repellant. The screening will begin at dusk. Hosted by the Evans Head Business & Community Chamber. On Thursday, January 25, 6.30pm to 9.30pm at the Evans Head Foreshore near the caravan park.

8. Expression Session Skate Jam in Lismore: The Quad brings in a half pipe for a day. Come on down and enjoy a free skate clinic and skate jam run by the Popsgood crew. Local skate shop 36 Chambers have donated prizes for the jam and Fynn Barker from Prysm and local favourites Teddy Lewis King will be playing live tunes and dj sets. All ages welcome. At The Quadrangle, 11 Rural St, Lismore, 3pm to 7pm. Free event.

9. Great Duck Race and Australia Day Family Fun Day in Ballina: Don't miss the Great Duck Race, now in its 27th year, starting at 4pm near Lance Ferris Wharf. Celebrate Australia Day on the Richmond River in Ballina. Bring a rug, bring the kids, settle in and enjoy an afternoon of live entertainment including performances from The Massey Brothers. Market stalls, food vans, pony rides, face painting and so much more. At Fawcett Park, Ballina, on Friday, January 26 from noon to 7pm.

10. Nimbin Swimming Pool Olympics: This annual event is a fundraiser for the Nimbin pool and features synchronized swimming competitions, the Great Marathon Float, a poolside fashion parade, fun races and a suprise event. At the Nimbin Swimming Pool, 25 Sibley St, Nimbin, on Friday, January 26, from 10am. $10.