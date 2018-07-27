Ten awesome things to do this week

1. Lismore Aviation Expo: The Lismore Aviation Expo is back for an even bigger and better celebration of all things that fly, drive and ride. The Lismore Aviation Expo will include aircraft, trade stands, joy flights, children's entertainment and food stalls. There will be gravity-defying aerobatics, magnificent warbirds and old-fashioned aircraft, helicopters and much more. At the Lismore Aviation Centre, Three Chain Rd, South Lismore, this Sunday, 9am to 4pm.

2. Ballina and Alstonville pools opening: Ballina Shire Council is delighted to announce the official opening for the Alstonville Aquatic Centre and Ballina Memorial Swimming Pools and everyone is invited to attend. To ensure every community member has the opportunity to view the new facilities, Council will offer free entry this Saturday and Sunday. Ballina Memorial Swimming Pool will be open from 9am, while Alstonville Aquatic Centre will open at 11am. The facilities now include FINA compliant 50m heated pools. Each pool will have eight 2.5m-wide lanes for competition swimming and water polo games 25m x 15m heated enclosable pools. Each pool can be used for swimming lessons, children's play, lap swimming and rehabilitation. There will be access ramps into all pools, wet play splash areas for children, the Ballina pool will have a new amenities building and transparent fencing along the Richmond River, plus enhanced landscaping at each site. For more information about the new facilities visit Council's website ballina.nsw.gov.au.

3. The Hurford Hardwood Portrait Prize opening and winner announcement in Lismore: The Hurford Hardwood Portrait Prize is a biennial prize. Now in its sixth year, the prize started as The Northern Rivers Portrait Prize, a painting and drawing prize open to artists Australia wide whose artwork depicted a person from the Northern Rivers. It has since expanded to include portraits of any subject in any medium. The prize is open to artists nationally. Winner takes away $10,000 (acquisitive prize). Opening day and winners announced 12pm this Saturday. Judge of the prize will be Dr Michael Brand, Director, Art Gallery of NSW. At the Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St, Lismore, from Saturday and until September 23.

4. Gourmet Street Food Truck Festival in Lismore: The Design Collective food truck group has travelled to Byron Bay, Brunswick Heads, Mullum, Pottsville, Bangalow, Ballina, Yamba, Grafton and now it's Lismore's turn. The best gourmet street food trucks from around Australia will be travelling to the Lismore Turf Club this weekend to serve up the most delicious world food. The chefs will be connecting with the local farmers to showcase the regions farm fresh produce. A family-friendly community picnic with live local music, kids activities and a celebration of food. Lunch and dinner options, delicious desserts, vegan, veggie and gluten-free available. Free Entry. Bring a picnic blanket,. ATM and bar on site. At the Lismore Turf Club, Woodlawn Road, Lismore, this Saturday from 12noon to 9pm.

5. Windara's Jazz and Shiraz in Casino: The Northern Rivers Youth Jazz Orchestra is preparing a show that will include swing, latin and funk for Casino audiences. The Youth Jazz Orchestra was set up in 2010 by musician and teacher Julius Hofstetter. Hofstetter said the youth ensemble offers opportunities for young North Coast residents to play in a big band music and improvise. "We play traditional and contemporary music by composers such as Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Gordon Goodwin, Wayne Shorter and cover styles from ballads, swing, funk and Latin," he said. Also playing at the event are The Windara Workers and jazz trio JB Fine Glass. At Windara's Jazz and Shiraz, 253 Sextonville Rd, Casino, this Sunday from 12noon. $15.

6. Hoo Roo for Sue in Wardell: Wardell is throwing a party for Sue Wardrobe, their fantastic Post mistress. Ms Wardrobe has sold the Post Office and is going into retirement. The send off party is to be held at Wardell at the River Hotel on Saturday from 4pm. Everyone is welcome. Live Music with Toke. $2 sausage sizzle. Join the fun to give Sue a great send-off.

7. The Sydney Hotshots in Alstonville: The Sydney Hotshots have been wowing audiences with their Magic Mike-styled show, featuring performers from London, Vegas, Rio, Barcelona and Sydney, all trained at the Hotshots headquarters, The Vegas Lounge, in the heart of Sydney. Their brand-new show Secret Fantasies is a two-hour, non-stop, exciting male cabaret show. At the Plateau Sports Club, 10-14 Degan St, Alstonville, this Saturday from 8pm.

8. The Cheeky Cabaret in Brunswick Heads: This fantastic cabaret show features a different cast of troubadours, miscreants, delectable divas and cabaret queens every month, so no two shows are ever the same. The team behind the Cheeky Cabaret and the Brunswick Picture House have been touring two shows internationally over the last 14 years: La Soirée, which recently completed its eighth winter season in London, and its sister, Club Swizzle. You'll leave spellbound, titillated and amazed. At the Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads, this Saturday, 7pm.

9. David Helfgott in Byron Bay: Australian legend David Helfgott returns with his inimitable interpretations of Chopin, Liszt, and Mussorgsky's extraordinary cycle of pieces based on works of art. In 1996, the film Shine, inspired by Helfgott's life, shone a light on the life and the ability of this performer.At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Sunday from 3pm.

10. The Bentley Art Prize opening: The Bentley Art Prize is an initiative by the Bentley Hall Committee and the Bentley Community with a total of $10,000 in prize money up for grabs. The Bentley Art Prize has been held annually at the Bentley Public Hall since 1985. The event is a vehicle for emerging artists to showcase their talent to the wider community, sponsored by organisations such as Richmond Valley Council, Casino RSM Club and Richmond Dairies. All proceeds raised from the event go towards the upkeep of the Bentley Public Hall, a focal point for the Bentley community. At Bentley Hall, Bentley, from Friday, August 3. For further details visit bentleyartprize.com.au.