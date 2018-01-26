10 awesome things to do this week

1. Street Food Festival in Ballina: After the inaugural Ballina Street Food Festival proved popular last year, the food trucks will return to the Cherry Street Sports Club this Saturday. Kat Creasey, from The Design Collective which is organising the event, said there would be more food options on the menu from the August event that attracted about 5000 people. The food trucks will be parked on the back lawn of the Cherry Street Sports Club, 68 Cherry St, and the event will be held from 3pm to 9pm. Occarock will provide the entertainment. It's free to enter.

2. Circus Arts Open Day in Byron Bay: THE Circus Arts Open Day is designed to give everyone a chance to try all the different things on offer for 2018. There will be free access to the object and tight wire zone and play space, as well as entertainment. There will also be $5, 30-minute circus taster classes for all ages and abilities and 20-minute climbing wall sessions. For $10, visitors will be able to try the flying trapeze swings and private 10-minute trampoline sessions.At 17 Centennial Circuit, Arts and Industry Park, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 9.30am-1.30pm. Visit circusarts.com.au for the day's full taster class schedule.

3. Taste of Africa in Byron Bay: Musician Gabriel Otu has assembled The Spirit of Africa - the ancient sounds, traditional dances, flavours, colours and all you can imagine of West Africa right here in the Byron Shire for your cultural delight. It will be an evening of high-energy African instrumentals and romantic sing-alongs to inspire you. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 7.30pm. $30.

4. 40th Birthday Celebration of the Alstonville Lions Club: The Alstonville Lions Club is turning 40, so what better way to celebrate than to host a birthday party for the whole community. Free entertainment, free snow cones, free face painting, free rides, free popcorn and lots more. Everyone is invited to thank the community for supporting the Lions Club for 40 years. The celebration will be held at Plateau Sports Club, Deegan Dr, Alstonville, this Saturday, from 11am to 3pm.

5. Mind Over Matter: Brain Health In Retirement in Lismore: Find out simple, practical strategies you can use in your everyday life to boost your brain health. Shani Lauf is a neuroscientist who is sure to entertain as well as inform you. While the seminar is open to everyone, it is more suited for retirees or people who are soon to retire. Lauf has worked in research and clinical practice improving brain function in dementia, depression, autism and schizophrenia. This one-off public seminar is being provided for the North Coast community as part of a not-for-profit initiative. At the Lismore Workers Club, this Saturday 10.45am. $20 includes morning tea.

6. Paw Patrol film in Lismore: GET ready for a "pawsome" time because Nick Jr's Paw Patrol: Sea Patrol is making a splash on the big screen this February, but Lismore gets an advanced screening this weekend. At BCC Cinemas this Sunday from 10.30am. Cost is $12.

7. Fat Cat in Ballina: An afternoon with Fat Cat for all the cricket fans. Greg Ritchie, one of the characters of the game, and affectionately known as Fat Cat will do a live show and have the crowd in hysterics with his humorous antics. The one day Australia versus England game will be screened live from Perth. At the Cherry Street Sports Club in Ballina this Sunday, from 11am. Fat Cat from 6pm.

8. Heritage Park Railway For Children In Lismore: Miniature train rides open most days in school holidays, play equipment, picnic tables and barbeques, plus enjoy the rainforest display in the visitor information centre. At Heritage Park, 207 Molesworth St, Lismore. Tuesday to Friday 10am-2pm; Saturday and Sunday: 10.30am-4pm. Fixed Price: $3.

9. Jazz and gumbo with The Magnificence in Nimbin: Trumpet player and singer Cam Smith has been honing his New Orleans inspired originals for over a decade from Edinburgh Fringe to Woodford Folk Festival and beyond. The Magnificence are Cameron Smith on trumpet and vocals, Julian Smith on Double Bass and Lachi Smith on percussion. New Orleans is raw street jazz, played by the people as a defiant response to the hardships of the world and in the process of creating a response transforming the world into a more joyful place. At the Nimbin Bush Theatre, 2 Blue Knob Rd, Nimbin, on Friday, February 2, 6.30pm.

10. Threads, contemporary embroidery in Lismore: Threads is a group exhibition of contemporary embroidery showcasing the work three local artists: Paulette Hayes, Marley Myles and Jess Martin. The opening of the exhibition will be on Friday, February at 5pm. Everyone is invited. At Muse Contemporary Gallery, upstairs 131-133, Keen St, Lismore. Free event.