10 awesome things to do this week

FUN: Graham and Jeanette Sills of Halfway Creek enjoy a picnic from the back of their 1961 Holden Station Wagon at the 2013 North Coast Street Machine's Show and Shine at Kingsford Smith Field in Ballina.

FUN: Graham and Jeanette Sills of Halfway Creek enjoy a picnic from the back of their 1961 Holden Station Wagon at the 2013 North Coast Street Machine's Show and Shine at Kingsford Smith Field in Ballina. Cathy Adams

1. Ballina's North Coast Street Machines 28th Annual Show: North Coast Street Machines car club will celebrate there 28th annual Show-n-Shine at Ballina Rugby League Grounds in 2018. The gates will open for entrants at 7am and to be set up by 9am. There will be a variety of Street Machines, Vintage & Veteran cars, Hot Rods and special interest vehicles. At the Seagulls Rugby League Club, Bentinck Street, Ballina, this Sunday, 9am to 4pm. For details visit northcoaststreetmachines.com.au.

2. A Passion for Retro and Vintage Pageant in Ballina: Calling all local and visiting dames to frock up in your finest retro, vintage and rockabilly outfits. The pageant will be held in conjunction with the 28th annual Ballina Show'n'Shine. Come and join Candylane with North Coast street Machines. Hosted from 11am at the centre stage. Prizes for all categories. At the Seagulls Rugby League Club, Bentinck Street, Ballina, this Sunday, 11am.

3. Happy Africa Festival in Nimbin: An all-day festival of all things African, hosted by Gabriel Otu from Ghana. Kids' dancing workshops from 10am ($15), free live African music from 1pm, drumming and dancing workshops from 4.30pm ($15 each) and the happy Africa Orchestra Concert from 8pm ($15). At the Nimbin Bush Theatre this Saturday from 10am.

4. Zorba The Gypsy Party at Main Arm: The eight Zorba party will be held in Main Arm this weekend. The yearly event is a celebration of gypsy music organised by local artist Shai Shriki. The line-up this year includes local band ShakShuka, The Imprints (Melbourne), Murray Kyle, Si Mullumby, Amir Paiss (Israel/Byron), Rachel Myra's (USA) and Yael Mahler (Israel), besides Shai Shriki. At Durrumbul Hall, Coopers Ln, Main Arm, this Saturday, 6pm. At Durrumbul Hall, Coopers Ln, Main Arm, this Saturday from 6pm.

5. Peggy Popart's Art Tours in Lismore: Miss Peggy Popart is Lismore Regional Gallery's resident art guide whose tours are designed to inform and inspire. Peggy draws kids in with her playfulness, wit and imagination and takes them on an interactive exhibition tour concluded with an art activity. Free event. Auslan interpreted. At the Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural Street, Lismore this Sunday from 11.30am-12.30pm.

6. Hello Sunday Morning in Byron Bay: Byron's favourite dancing son, Tommy Franklin, will host a morning dance party in Byron Bay this Saturday morning. It's part of a six-week program to promote Hello Sunday Morning, a not-for-profit organisation aiming to change Australia's relationship with alcohol. From 10-11am at Apex Park in Byron Bay.

7. Day Only Camp: Kids' Camp is a great way to get kids off the couch and active these school holidays. Packed with exciting activities and games, this day-only camp will have the kids entertained, making new friends and reconnecting with nature. It's the natural way to unplug. Seasonal activities may include climbing wall, challenge ropes course, canoeing, kayaking, sailing, snorkelling, swimming, archery, tennis, basketball, bike-riding, beach walking and a cookout. At Lake Ainsworth Sport & Recreation Centre, Pacific Parade, Lennox Head, from Wednesday, January 17, 8:30am - 4:30pm. $60 per day and includes lunch. For details call 13 13 02.

8. Leigh Arnold's 3D art at Roxy Gallery in Kyogle: Leigh Arnold is a Lismore-based artist who approaches art with an individual vision. Taking inspiration from quantum physics, astronomy, mathematics, string theory and other arcane cosmologies, Arnold makes paintings that trick and delight the eye. The works come to life further with the optional use of 3D glasses. The Roxy Gallery is a community initiative supported by the Kyogle and District Arts Council and sponsored by Kyogle Council. The Roxy Gallery is located at 143 Summerland Way, Kyogle. Opening hours are Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 4pm; Saturday 9.30 am until noon.

9. Back To School Inspired Crafts in Ballina: Let the kids create craft inspired for getting ready to go back to school. Ballina Fair are hosting free craft from Monday to Friday outside Target, at 84 Kerr St, Ballina, every day from 10am to 2pm. For information visit ballinafairshopping.com.au.

10. Smashing by Kitty Flanagan in Byron Bay: Kitty Flanagan returns to Byron Bay with her brand new show, Smashing. Love songs, sex, algorithms, chimps, clowns and psychics, everything is getting "smashed". At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, Friday and Saturday, January 19 and 20.