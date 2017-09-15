Ten awesome things to do this week

1. Nimbin Roots Festival: Nimbin Roots Festival is a celebration of Roots, Americana, Old Blues, Folk, Folk Rock and Traditional music set in venues around the colourful town of Nimbin. Artists in the line up include Black Rabbit George, Ben Wilson and Diana Anaid, among others. At a number of different venues around Nimbin from Friday to Sunday. For details visit nrfest.com.

2. Fruitopia Fairday 2017: Fruitopia Fairday 2017 is coming to the Lismore Showground this weekend. Fruitopia Fairday is the Tropical Fruits' annual family fun day. The event will be fundraising for the Erif Benham Memorial Land Fund. Fruitopia will sees the local LGBTIQ community gather their families, friends, pooches and picnic rugs for an outdoor extravaganza. The yearly event includes dog shows, kids games, food, craft stalls, live music and a cake bake-off, to welcome spring with gay abandon. The event is held at the Lismore Showground on a Saturday at the start of spring, and is free entry. The Fruitopia program will include a bake off competition, a dog show, kids activities, live performers music with DJ Rock Steady and DJ Sarahtone'n. At Lismore Showgrounds from 11am to 4pm.

3. Uki Art Exhibition 2017: This year's Images Of Uki exhibition's theme is Manifestations of the Imagination. At the Uki Town Hall from Friday to Sunday, 9.30am to 4.30pm. Children's Play Garden this Saturday from 10am to 12.30pm, and a Crafternoon from 1pm to 4pm.

4. Reel Abrupt Film Festival: Reel Abrupt Film Festival is about celebrating collective creativity and community engagement. It challenges creatives of all levels to make a short film in a small window of time to a common theme. Films are showcased at a public event in a festive laneway setting, filled with live music and art brought to you by The Back Alley Gallery. This year, the festival is taking over Nesbitt Lane in Lismore's CBD. In collaboration with the Loft Restaurant. Bad Pony will take the night out playing live, directly after the people's choice award is given away. At 6 Nesbitt Ln, Lismore, this Saturday from 5pm.

5. Caribbean Dining Experience in Suffolk Park: Miss Brown's Caribbean Kitchen will be bringing an authentic Caribbean dining experience to Byron Shire. You can experience the flavours and music of the West Indies. Take a bottle of wine and enjoy the sweet Caribbean vibes. Music by DJ Troy Lamb. At Suffolk Park Community Centre, cnr of Clifford and Alcorn Sts, Suffolk Park, this Saturday from 5.30pm.

6. 2017 NSW State Square Dance Convention: The 38th NSW Square Dance Convention will be a fantastic event to go and watch dancers from all over the state. At the Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre, 50 Oliver Ave, Goonellabah, from Friday to Monday. For details visit squaredanceacl.weebly.com.

7. Bingo Bongo in Brunswick Heads: It's a game show with a cabaret twist. The Brunswick Picture House will be hosting this weekend its very first games night. Bingo Bongo has been promised as a party, a tournament and a ridiculously fun evening. The evening will not be an average bingo night at the bowlo. Enter the world of chance and spin your wheel of fortune, under the guidance of a gloriously outlandish host. For the inaugural Bingo Bongo, the Picture House will welcome back Australian drag icon Maude Boate (aka Michael Gates). As Maude, Gates has won 18 DIVA Awards (Drag Industry Variety Awards) and in 2007 was inducted into the DIVA Hall of Fame. Maude is just back from the Broken Heel Festival, a drag extravaganza in Broken Hill. At the Brunswick Picture House this Saturday from 7pm. Adults $10 at the door.

8. The Arrival at NORPA: Adapted from Shaun Tan's multi-award winning book, The Arrival will take you on one man's moving journey to an unknown world. This unique theatrical experience traverses themes of freedom, migration, survival, love and acceptance. Follow Aki as he starts life amidst the extraordinary inhabitants of his new land. Will he find a place to live? Will he find a job and make friends? Most of all, will Aki ever see his family again? The Arrival is a fusion of Tan's beautiful and surreal illustrations with puppetry, music and acting. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, on Tuesday, September 19, from 6pm.

9. The Lismore Cup: The biggest and brightest day in Lismore Turf Club's racing calendar is the XXXX Gold Lismore Cup which is part of the Lismore Turf Club's Spring Racing Carnival. Gather your friends or colleagues, and join us for a fabulous day at the races. At Lismore Turf Club, Woodlawn Rd, North Lismore, on Thursday, September 21, from 11am. For details visit lismoreturfclub.com.au.

10. Lismore Masters Games: The 10th Lismore Masters Games has 14 different sports over 13 venues in the area for competitors aged 25 to 80. It's all about getting out and having some fun on the field. Sports will be baseball, softball, netball, cricket and lawn bowls, among others. The Masters Games is a great opportunity to catch up with everyone over a sport we all love and have a bit of fun along the way. At a number of different sports venues in Lismore from Friday, September 22. For details visit lismoremastersgames.com.au.