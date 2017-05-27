22°
Ten awesome things to do this week

Javier Encalada
| 27th May 2017 11:36 AM
Editor of Express Examiner Susanna Freymark interviews Casino's 2015 Mr Beef Chad Taylor.
Editor of Express Examiner Susanna Freymark interviews Casino's 2015 Mr Beef Chad Taylor.

1. Casino Beef Week: This is a 10-day celeberation of all things "meaty”. The beefed-up celebration is the largest conglomeration of bovine enthusiasts in the Southern Hemisphere. This weekend the program includes Saturday's Show'n'Shine, the wood chop competition, the street parade and Mr Beef. On Sunday, enjoy the Family Fun Day, the Fitness Challenge and the Aviation Day. At venues around Casino. Details at casinobeefweek.com.au.

2. Byron Bay Rugby: Byron Bay are back at home this weekend ready to take on newcomers to the Zone, Casuarina Beach Rugby Club. After losses at Lennox Head, the Bay will be itching to move up the table for playoff spots. The Sandcrabs will play their old mates, the Mullumbimby Moonshiners Rugby Club who are reigning premiers. This is the first time the two teams have met in Reserve grade. The Shiners are 6 from 6 this season, who look like Grand Final favourites, but the Crabbies will look to topple them at home. Sandcrabs vs Moonshiners from 1.30pm. Byron Bay Rugby vs Casuarina Beach from 3pm. At the Recreation Fields, Cnr Tennyson and Marvell St, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 1pm.

3. Travelling North: A heart-warming story about a twilight love affair between Frank and Frances. Frank is in his 70s, a retired civil engineer with socialist leanings, and Frances, in her late 50s, is a God-fearing, good-natured woman. Together, they travel north to find their place in the sun at Tweed Heads, much to the consternation of her conventional children in Melbourne, who fear Frank is using their mother as a live-in nurse and servant. At the Murwillumbah Civic Centre Auditorium this Saturday. Details at murwillumbahtheatrecompany.com.au

4. Botanic Garden Day: The Governor- General, His Excellency General the Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove AK MC (Retd) has announced the second Botanic Garden Australia and New Zealand Open Day (BGANZ Open Day). The BGANZ Open Day event will be held locally this Sunday , at the Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens, 313 Wyrallah Rd, Lismore from 9.30am.

5. Alstoville Family Festival and Pig Races: Pig racing and street markets will be featured in this year's event, the third of its kind, a fundraiser by the Alstnoville Lions Club and the Wollongbar Chamber of Commerce. At the Federal Hotel in Alstonville this Sunday, Main St closed from 7am, races from 11am.

6. Lismore Symphony Orchestra: Concierto de Aranjuez is a composition for classical guitar and orchestra by the Spanish composer Joaquín Rodrigo. Music professor Matthew Marshall will be joining the Lismore Symphony Orchestra, directed by Sonya Lopez, this weekend for two shows. Concierto de Aranjuez will be the centrepiece of the show, but the performances will also include music by Tchaikovsky, Sibelius, Bartok and Nigel Westlake. At Whitebrook Theatre, SCU, Lismore Campus, Military Rd, East Lismore, this Saturday, 7.30pm, and Sunday, 2pm. $30. For details visit the LSO's Facebook page.

7. Sunday Serenade: Supporting the Flood Relief Fund for the Northern Rivers Conservatorium are Soprano Gaynor Morgan, Nicholas Routley on piano and Melanie Gersbach on Japanese flute. The trio will perform songs by Mozart, Poulenc Richard Strauss, Quilter and others. At Gretel Farm, 134 Springvale Rd, Eureka, this Sunday from 3pm. For bookings visit the Northern Rivers Conservatorium's Facebook page.

8. Dimensions by Leigh Arnold: Prepare to be dazed and delighted by Leigh Arnold's Dimensions exhibition, a celestial journey in 3-D technicolor and amazingly bent straight lines. Also on display, a sheepishly motorised, jet-propelled window whose shear brilliance is stopping the passing traffic presented by local sculptor Franco Giraldi. At the Serpentine Gallery, 17a Bridge St, Lismore. This is a free event. Fore details visit serpentinearts.org.

9. Susan Faludi and Ivan Coyote: Byron Writers Festival presents a double-bill; two events in one evening with bestselling author Susan Faludi (6pm) in conversation with Zacharey Jane followed by a talk by acclaimed author and storyteller Ivan Coyote (7.45pm). Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Susan Faludi whose astonishing memoir In The Darkroom was named 2016 New York Times Book of The Year. Starting as an investigation into the life of her estranged father, the feminist writer discovered that her 76-year-old father had undergone sex reassignment surgery. Ivan Coyote is the award-winning author of eleven books, the creator of four short films, and has released three albums that combine storytelling with music. Coyote often grapples with the complex and intensely personal issues of gender identity as well as family, class and queer liberation. At Byron Theatre on Wednesday, May 31. For details visit byroncentre.com.au.

10. Portraits: Margaret Olley: "Because I have a face like a pudding and it's easy to draw.” That was Margaret Olley's humorous response when asked by friend and biographer Christine France why, in her opinion, she was such a popular portrait subject for fellow artists. Margaret Olley remains the most painted face in Australian art history. As a fledgling artist at the age of 25, Olley sat for friend and fellow artist William Dobell. His portrait Margaret Olley 1948 won the Archibald Prize. More than six decades later, Olley was again the subject of an Archibald Prize winning portrait by Ben Quilty in 2011. Olley's remarkable artistic career is bookended by these iconic portraits. This is an exhibition of portraits of Olley by her artist friends and self-portraits. is an exploration of Olley's life and her enduring friendships with some of the most significant figures in Australian art. At the Margaret Olley Art Centre, 2 Mistral Rd, South Murwillumbah, until September 10. Details on the Tweed Regional Gallery's website.

Topics:  casino beef week margaret olley northern rivers entertainment top ten whatson

