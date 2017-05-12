Ten awesome things to do this week on the Northern Rivers

1. Byron Bay Triathlon: If you cannot get to your preferred cafe in Byron's CBD, don't complain... some people are actually going through a triathlon! For 22 years, the Byron Bay Tri has been the best place to mark the end of the triathlon season. The bike leg is an out and back course from the Main Beach Transition Area to Lennox Head on the Byron Bay/Lennox Head Coastal Road. The run leg is a scenic course along the foreshore, which loops from the surf life saving club out and back. Once you get your coffee, go cheer them up. At the Byron Bay Surf Life Saving Club, Bay St, off Main Beach, this Saturday from 8am. For details visit byronbaytri.com.au.

2. Guilty Pleasure Cabaret and Burlesque Festival: The Guilty Pleasure Cabaret and Burlesque Festival offers a weekend of fabulous fun and music. Shows will be held at the Brunswick Heads Memorial Hall and the Brunswick Picture House, with cabaret acts from around the world. Ms Bettie Bombshell (pictured), Glitta Supernova, Brendan Hay, Parissa Bouas, Dolly Cakes and other artists are part of the line up. For details visit guilty-pleasures-fest.com.au.

3. Circus Oz: Model Citizens is the latest show by Circus Oz. Set in a beautiful yet chaotic model kit world, Model Citizens seamlessly blends the risk, beauty and rawness of acrobatic circus with pumping live music, stunning lighting, breathtaking physical improbability and no shortage of absurdity. Breaking conventions of scale, oversized everyday objects become an intriguing world of possibilities for our all-human ensemble - as these enlarged set pieces offer new life as exciting and unexpected circus equipment. Audiences will be taken on a visually and emotionally charged journey by the multi-talented Circus Oz ensemble, exploring what it really means to be a model citizen in our 'lucky' country today. At Lismore City Hall, Friday and Saturday from 7.30pm. Visit norpa.org.au.

4. Mother's Day Classic: This annual fun run and walk event raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research. This is the fifth consecutive year the event will be held in Ballina. On-the-day registrations open from 8am. Walkers/runners depart Missingham Amphitheatre, this Sunday from 9am, following around Shaws Bay, past Lighthouse Beach and returning to the amphitheatre for refreshments and prizes.

5. FNC Regional Surfing Titles: A great opportunity to watch some talented young surfers shred the waves and compete in the Far North Coast Regional Surfing Titles. The titles are the qualifiers for surfers to go onto the NSW state titles. FNC includes participants from Tweed to Yamba, and the event attracts the best junior male and female surfers across the region. At Lennox Head Main Beach this Saturday and Sunday, from 7.30am to 4.30pm.

6. Mummulgum Public School 5th Annual Autumn Fete: A family event that brings people into the Mummulgum community, so give them your support. There will be coffee, home-made goodies, food and drinks, local produce, kids entertainment, raffles and more. At Mummulgum Public School, 5815 Bruxner Highway, Mummulgum, this Saturday from 9am.

7. Mickey and the Roadster Racers screening: Mickey and the Roadster Racers is an action-packed adventure show for kids 2-6 starring Mickey Mouse, Minnie, Goofy, Daisy and Donald. Each have their own personalised vehicles which transform into racing cars. They speed through crazy races worldwide and in their hometown of Hot Dog Hills. Pre-film activities in foyer from 10am. At BCC Lismore, Keen St, this Sunday from 10am. Film starts at 11am.

8. Popped Laneway Activation Byron Bay: A team of Byron Bay's most talented street artists will transform a currently unused public space in the Byron Bay CBD with vibrant, original artworks. On Friday 19 and Saturday 20 May, a celebration event will bring the reinvigorated space to life with music, food, bar, cool lighting, bespoke sustainably built furniture, green walls, live art, charity auction, talks & ideas program, featuring the brand new Fresh Air Gallery, and much more. Popped Creative is honouring Surf Alley and the surfing legends on the town with an upgrade to the existing honour roll, which will be revealed on opening night. Raising awareness and funds for the Byron Community Centre Theatre upgrade. At Surf Alley, Byrn Bay, from Friday, May 19, 5pm. For details visit poppedcreative.com.

9. Jimbo and Gary the Goat's Comedy Show: Jimbo Bazoobi is a blue and bawdy stand-up comedian specialising in the lost art of Aussie vernacular. Back in 2011, he bought a goat he named Gary for a carton of Emu Bitter, not realising the wonderful twists and turns his life would take from that moment on. When Gary got busted for eating vegetation in Sydney, media from around the world jumped on the novelty of story. Now with 1.7 million Facebook followers and growing Gary The Goat is a celebrity and there is huge interest from the public for Jimbo to bring his comedy and his best mate Gary to a venue near them. Now Gary has recovered from his toe operation, that time has come. At the Billinudgel Hotel, 1 Wilfred St, Billinudgel, on Thursday, May 18, from 7.30pm.

10. Songs of the Latin Skies with Katie Noonan and Karin Schaupp: Songs From the Latin Skies is Katie Noonan and Karin Schaupp's latest album. The release sees the artists together on stage, as if they were in a beach in Bahia, Brazil, or in a field in Ecuador, doing a bit of 'Latin chillin'. Once the parties are over and the mood quiets down, latin music can be moody, romantic, relaxing and sexy, and it's that feeling that Noonan and Schaupp have captured in the release. At the A&I Hall, Station St, Bangalow, on Friday, May 19, 8pm. For details visit songsofthelatinskies.com.