Ten awesome things to do on the Northern Rivers this week

1. Splendour in the Grass 2018: For the last decade, this music festival has become the biggest music event in the country for young people, and with a line up including Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, Lil Xan, Miguel plus dozens more will deliver once again. The festival also include a full arts program, a Splendour Q&A political forum with Tony Jones, a comedy festival, a science tent, world music and more. At North Byron Parklands until Sunday.

2.The Events play in Lismore: Claire is a minister and the director of a choir that meets regularly in a local hall. It's made up of all sorts: from the lonely and the strange to the privileged and the comfortable. When a disaffected young man enters the hall and opens fire with a semi-automatic, this community is blown apart. This is the starting premise for The Events, a play by David Greig, a co-production with Belvoir, Malthouse Theatre and State Theatre Company of South Australia. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, Saturday, 2pm and 7.30pm.

3. The Songkeepers screens in Brunswick Heads: This delightful documentary tells the story of a hidden legacy of ancient Aboriginal languages, sacred poetry and baroque music preserved by four generation of song women who make up the Central Australian Aboriginal Women's Choir. Against all odds and with the help of their charismatic choirmaster, Morris Stuart, the choir embarks on an ancient historic tour of Germany to take back the hymns that were given to their great grandparents by German missionaries, now sung in language. At the Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads, this Sunday at 5pm with a special Q&A. $17.

4. Peter Pan Jr Show in Byron Bay: These school holidays, enjoy the wondrously inventive production of the family favourite Peter Pan Jr at Circus Arts in Byron Bay. A spectacle of music, song, dance and circus feats, the production promises to be a delight for adults and children alike. This Saturday at 2pm and 6.30pm,

5. Kyogle Bazaar: It is the fourth Sunday of the month coming up and that means one thing: Kyogle Bazaar is on. Head to the corner of Summerland Way and Anzac Dr from 9am and check out the stalls this Sunday. There are leather goods, mirrors, macrame plant hangers, home-made children's clothes and much more. "We also have a lady selling vegetables and laying hens,” bazaar organiser Jessica Mills said. Check their Facebook page.

6. Matthew Fagan in Ballina: Gypsy Fire is a live show performed with passion, vigour and virtuosity by 10-string Spanish guitarist Matthew Fagan. The program will feature classical music from Vivaldi to Bach and more, O'Carolan's Celtic harp and lute music arranged for guitar, Gypsy Swing Jazz a la Stephane Grappelli and Django Reinhardt, European gypsy music and classical Spanish plus Flamenco featured on Mr Fagan's album Virtuoso and new recording El Vito, to be released later in the year. At St Mary's Anglican Church, 38-42 Norton Street, Ballina, this Saturday, 7.30pm. Book via Eventbrite.

7. Pop Up Comedy in Lennox Head: Pop Up Comedy is the latest project by comedy trailblazer Mandy Nolan. The project will see the newest and brightest comedy talent in Lennox Head, alongside some of her favourite acts. The feature act of the night will be local comedian Paul McMahon. Don't miss this special treat to have one of Australia's best comedians on home turf at Club Lennox, 10 Stuart St, Monday, July 23 from 8pm.

8. The Sun at Midnight screening in Lismore: After her mother's death, 16 year-old Liais spends summer with her Gwich'in (Alaskan First Nations) grandmother in Canada's Northwest Territories. Desperate to return to city life, she steals a boat hoping to reach the nearest town. At the Star Court Theatre on Wednesday, July 25, 6.30pm. At the Star Court Theatre on Wednesday, July 25, 6.30pm. Visit starcourttheatre.com.au.

9. Sydney Hotshots in Nimbin: The Sydney Hotshots have been wowing audiences with their Magic Mike-styled show. Their brand-new show Secret Fantasies is a two-hour, non-stop, exciting male cabaret show. It features chart-topping music of all genres, performed in group and solo routines. At the Nimbin Hotel on Thursday, July 26, from 7pm.

10. Sugarman screening in Byron Bay: The 2012 documentary Searching for Sugarman will screen this week at the Beach Hotel. In the film, Two South Africans set out to discover what happened to their unlikely musical hero, the mysterious 1970s rock n roller, Rodriguez. In the early 1970s, Sixto Rodriguez was a Detroit folksinger who had a short-lived recording career with only two well received but non-selling albums. Unknown to Rodriguez, his musical story continued in South Africa where he became a pop music icon and inspiration for generations. At the Beach Hotel in Byron Bay on Thursday, July 26, from 7pm as part of Moonlight Movies.