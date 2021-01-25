Temps to exceed 40C as fire danger rises

The five must-see stops in the NSW Eurobodalla Shire

Australians are bracing for elevated fire dangers and temperatures in the 40s gripping southeastern parts of the country, as a far-spread heatwave continues.

In Sydney, western suburbs will see the mercury rise to 39C in areas such as Penrith and 38C in Richmond.

Parts of country and rural NSW are tipped to get even hotter with city of Wagga Wagga forecast for a 40C day and the NSW/VIC border town of Albury-Wodonga reaching 38C.

In the capital cities, Melbourne will reach a maximum of 39C while Canberra will also swelter through a maximum of 37.

Sydney, Adelaide and Hobart will be in for a slight reprieve, with a maximum of 32C, while 30C is forecasted for Brisbane and Darwin.

After a stifling night in Melbourne, with temperatures sitting at 25C, a handful of the city's suburbs such as Tullamarine and Watsonia are forecast to hit 40C on Monday.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman issued a warning for severe temperatures and fire dangers on both Monday and Australia Day on Tuesday.

NSW is experiencing a #Heatwave, and there is a Fire Weather Warning for the Eastern Riverina, Southern Riverina and Northern Riverina fire areas. Stay cool, and stay on top of all the latest warnings here: https://t.co/yf0DJQVZfr@NSWSES pic.twitter.com/AEPleA7Rc6 — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) January 24, 2021

"Temperatures will be above average in southern and central areas tomorrow, especially near the Victorian border," a spokesman said.

"Hot, dry and windy conditions will result in elevated fire dangers in parts of the southern inland. For Monday, Severe Fire Danger is forecast for the Southern Riverina fire area, and Very High Fire Danger is forecast for the Eastern Riverina and Northern Riverina (regions).

"Conditions on Australia Day are expected to be hot to very hot, and partly cloudy in central and eastern areas, and slightly milder in the southern inland.

"The public is urged to closely monitor Fire Danger Warnings and weather updates over coming days."

MONDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST

Sydney: Mostly sunny. Min 21C, Max 32.

Melbourne: Very hot. Afternoon cool change. Min 27, Max 39.

Brisbane: Possible showers. Min 21, Max 30.

Adelaide: Humid with showers. Min 27, Max 32.

Perth: Partly cloudy. Min 16, Max 26.

Hobart: Hot with late rain. Min 20, Max 32.

Darwin: Rain with a possible storm. Min 26, Max 30.

Canberra: Sunny. Min 19, Max 37.

Originally published as Temps to exceed 40C as fire danger rises