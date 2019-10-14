Temperatures to soar again after rainfall totals fall short

SAVE WATER: Make better use of limited water supplies as the dry winter weather continues into the start of summer.

SAVE WATER: Make better use of limited water supplies as the dry winter weather continues into the start of summer. Gabriel Jimenez

FARMERS across drought-stricken parts of the Northern Rivers were breathing sighs of relief over the weekend as rain began to soak into the parched land.

Unfortunately it was all over too quickly with most areas lucky to scrape 10mm over the weekend, compared to earlier forecasts which predicted up to 30-50mm in some pockets.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology Lismore got 4.2mm over the weekend.

Byron Bay recorded 12.6mm over Friday to Saturday.

Tenterfield recorded 20mm of rain on Saturday.

Looking ahead cooler temperatures will give way to warmer weather, with temperatures set to jump significantly from today.

According to MyWeather2 online, the outlook for Lismore in the two weeks ahead shows the average daytime maximum temperature will be around 28°C, with a high for the two weeks of 33°C expected this Thursday.

The average minimum temperature will be 12°C.

"Expect the following 14 days ahead to have mostly dry days although Sunday 13th and Thursday 17th are likely to see a little rain,” the forecast reads.

"Predictions are Thursday 17th will have the most precipitation with an accumulation of around 4.0mm.

"On the whole winds are likely to be moderate.”

According to BoM, temperatures for Lismore on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday are expected to tip 30°C.

Coastal towns will be slightly cooler with temperatures forecast in the mid 20s for the first half of the week, warming a few degrees after that.

Chance of further rain for the region is low for this week, with a near zero chance for fire affected areas.

BoM's weather situation explains a ridge of high pressure over the east will gradually move to the Tasman Sea as trough approaches from the west.

"This trough will lie over the west of the state on Monday and Tuesday before moving further east as a cold front sweeps through New South Wales during Wednesday and Thursday.”