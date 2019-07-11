Temperatures to plummet as double cold front brings chill

The cold weather will ramp up on Sunday.

The cold weather will ramp up on Sunday. Monique Preston

THIS one calls for your winter woolies folks - a double whammy of cold fronts is bringing icy temperatures this week to parts of NSW.

Northern Rivers residents have been enjoying warm, sunny conditions of late after a good few weeks of rain, but by now you have probably been feeling an obvious winter chill.

The Bureau of Meteorology said two fronts will move through southern and central waters in NSW over the next few days: one this morning and the other late Friday or early Saturday.

These two systems will maintain vigorous northwest to southwesterly winds over most of the NSW coast from Thursday through to Saturday.

The good news is in the Northern Rivers we get to continue to enjoy the sunshine, but the air temperatures wont be as forgiving.

It felt like 2°C at 7.30am in Casino this morning, according to BoM.

Lismore's overnight temperatures sit at about 8-10°C at the moment, but will plummet to around 3°C over the weekend, and this will linger into next week.

Daytime temperatures are also forecast to drop by 5°C to 17°C on Sunday.

It will be a little bit warmer near the coast, with tops of 16°C for Byron Bay on Sunday, increasing to 19°C on Monday until Wednesday.

Overnight temperatures will fall between 4°C and 9°C.

It could feel much colder though, with winds bringing extra chill.

BoM forecaster Helen Kirkup said the brunt of the weather system was affecting southern NSW, but things may get windier here on the weekend.

She said Northern Rivers residents will feel the cold air on Sunday.