Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Temperatures to plummet this weekend.
Temperatures to plummet this weekend.
Weather

Temperatures near freezing forecast this weekend

JASMINE BURKE
by
22nd Jun 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 9:00 AM

A COOLER change is coming to the Northern Rivers this weekend with overnight temperatures dropping to single digits.

Lismore residents could wake to a cool, frosty morning with overnight temperatures expected to drop to 2C, and 1C in Casino.

Minimum temperatures wont rise much further with overnight temperatures at 3C Sunday and Monday, rising to 8C or 9C next week.

Daytime temperatures are forecast at around 17-19C across the region.

Overnight temperatures across the region are predicted to fall between 2C and 8C over the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the weather situation for the Northern Rivers region was due to a high pressure system which is forecast to remain over southeastern Australia for the remainder of this week and early next week.

It is promoting cold nights inland and the occasional shower east of the Great Dividing Range, BoM said.

bureau of meteorology northern rivers weather
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    MISSING: Who is Theo Hayez?

    premium_icon MISSING: Who is Theo Hayez?

    News THE Belgian teen is known to be kind and caring and ready to take on the world.

    • 22nd Jun 2019 12:00 AM
    Where to watch State of Origin on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Where to watch State of Origin on the Northern Rivers

    Rugby League Catch NSW taking on QLD on the big screen

    • 22nd Jun 2019 12:00 AM
    PHOTOS: Looking back at the Lismore Lantern Parade

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Looking back at the Lismore Lantern Parade

    News Our archives of Lismore Lantern Parade photos

    • 22nd Jun 2019 12:00 AM
    Defendant allegedly took weapons, drugs to court

    premium_icon Defendant allegedly took weapons, drugs to court

    Crime The way he was searched could be brought into question

    • 22nd Jun 2019 12:00 AM