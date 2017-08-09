Temperatures drops below 2 degrees on Northern Rivers

UPDATE 8am: THE temperature in Lismore further dropped to 1.8 degrees Celsius at 7am this morning.

WEDNESDAY 7am: THE Northern Rivers is currently shivering its way through a very chilly morning.

In Casino, temperatures dipped to a low of 2.4 degrees Celsius at 12am midnight, whilst Lismore has just recorded its coldest temperature so far of the night at 6.30am with a reading of 2 degrees.

Ballina's temperature dropped to 2.8 degrees at 6am, whilst Byron Bay remained fairly unscathed by the temperature drop, recording its lowest temperature of 11.9 degrees at 4.30am.

The current weather situation, the Bureau of Meteorology reports, is this:

A high pressure system over South Australia is moving east and is expected to lie over New South Wales for the next few days. During Thursday, the high will move to the northern Tasman Sea, making way for a cold front passing through the south of the state late Thursday and Friday. Another high is then expected to move into northern New South Wales over the weekend and a cold front will affect the far south.

Forecast

Rest of Wednesday: Sunny. Areas of frost inland early this morning. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 20s.

Thursday: Areas of frost inland in the early morning. Patchy fog in the early morning. Sunny day. Light winds becoming north to northwesterly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late evening. Overnight temperatures falling to between 2 and 7 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid 20s.

Friday: Sunny. Winds northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light during the afternoon. Overnight temperatures falling to between 5 and 10 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Light winds. Overnight temperatures falling to between 8 and 12 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s.