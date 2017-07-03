21°
News

Temperatures drop on Northern Rivers

Marnie Johnston
| 3rd Jul 2017 6:34 AM Updated: 6:34 AM
Generic cold weather.
Generic cold weather. Chris Mccormack

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Northern Rivers has had a very chilly morning, with "apparent temperatures" dropping close to zero.

The "apparent temperature", recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology, is listed beside the real temperature, and gauges what the temperature physically "feels like" - not necessarily the same as the mercury reading in reality.

Lismore recorded its lowest "apparant temperature" overnight of 1.8 degrees Celsius at 5.30am this morning, however the towns lowest temperature in reality was 4.9 degrees at 5am.

Casino recorded an apparent temperature of 2.2 degrees at 6am, but its lowest temperature in reality was 4.1 degrees at 4.30am.

The rest of Monday is set to be mostly sunny with patchy morning fog.

Light winds are set to become northerly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late afternoon.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 20s.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers weather

SMART drumlines the future of shark mitigation

SMART drumlines the future of shark mitigation

BYRON Bay to receive more SMART drumlines after trial proven successful.

They didn't give her a ciggie, so she pulled a knife on them

A generic image of a man pictured lighting a cigarette in Canberra, Tuesday, May 3, 2016. The Australian Labor Party has outlined a plan to increase the tobacco excise by 12.5 per cent a year, each year, from September 1, 2017 until September 1, 2020, whereby consumers would see a packet of 25 cigarettes cost more than $40 by 2020. (AAP Image/Sam Mooy) NO ARCHIVING

Woman arrested and charged following incident in Lismore's CBD

Writers festival authors coming to Casino

Zacharey Jane is one of the writers travelling west on the Byron Writers Festival Road Trip. Photo Contributed

Byron Writers Festival will do its road trip again this year

Call to ban the bag as Plastic Free July begins

Plastic bag floating in the ocean

Greens call on NSW to join SA, TAS, NT, ACT and QLD in ban

Local Partners

Heart-stopping showcase for a great cause

"I love Lismore and am always keen to be part of the positive aspects of our region": Northern Star reporter one of 11 Stars to shine in must-see show.

Sacked workers fishing for fresh hope

HOPEFUL: Nicole Tuhou from NORTEC, Cherie Heale from Brunswick Heads Chamber of Commerce and Lee Sherman from Nortec with some of the ex-employees of the Brunswick Fishing Company hoping to find new jobs.

Sacked Brunswick Fish Company staff look for work.

DAAS: The three bad boys of comedy are back

COMEDY: The Doug Anthony All Stars are an Australian musical comedy, alternative rock and vocal trio who initially performed together between 1984 and 1994.

Never ask them what their shows are about...

Dandyman has a snazztastic new show

STAR: Byron Shire's Dandyman (Daniel Oldaker).

Daniel Oldaker is back to local stages with a brand new show

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Roezi Cakar and Rod Sellwood of Bangalow Farm at the Byron Markets with their massive Daikon radishes.

Where to get good coffee and fresh produce from

Kanye West quits Jay-Z's Tidal after spat over money

KANYE West has reportedly cut ties with Jay Z’s music streaming service Tidal after being owed more than $US3 million ($3.8 million).

How two American drug runners took down El Chapo

The cast of the show ‘Mob Wives’ depicts the glamorous wives of crime bosses but Mia and Olivia Flores say they now have to lead double lives, hiding their real identities.

To our kids’ friends, we’re just average soccer mums

Maude Julien was raised to be superhuman by abusive father

Maude Julien didn't just have controlling, abusive parents, she was born to create a superhuman being.

Louis Didier's bizarre plot to create a superhuman

Adele blasted for ‘zero work ethic’

The 29-year-old included a signed, handwritten note in the program for her Wednesday June 28, 2017, show at Wembley Stadium in London stating, "I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home."

Adele's fans livid at costly show cancellation

The Voice grand final: King Judah wins his crown

Queensland's Judah Kelly celebrates his Voice win with mentor Delta Goodrem.

Laidley singer voted Australia's favourite rising talent

Angus and Julia bring the snow

SIBLINGS: Angus and Julia Stone.

Australia's much loved siblings unveil video for brand new single

Is Australia too PC? Chris Rock tour bombs down under

Australian comedian James Smith has defended Chris Rock.

Is Australia learning its lesson with comedy?

Pavillion Style Home + Studio In Beautiful Ewingsdale

9 Angus Place, Ewingsdale 2481

House 4 3 2 Auction 5th July...

Peacefully located at the end of a cul-de-sac is this stunning pavilion style home moments from schools, beaches and Byron Bays town centre. This immaculately...

Mortgagee In Possession - Must Sell

2/136 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction 8th July...

This modern duplex is one of two positioned opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in the sand...

Bangalow&#39;s BEST &quot;DOUBLE BLOCK&quot; to be offered in decades!

8 Robinson Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

* With street frontages to 2 of the town's best addresses is this double fronted block with original 1960's home * With double width frontages on...

Spacious Family Living In Sought After Ewingsdale

Lot 23/22 Avocado Crescent, Ewingsdale 2481

House 4 2 $1,100,000 to...

Set on a beautiful level and cleared 4723m2 corner block, this property offers private, rural ambiance with the convenience of being only 5km's to Byron Bay's...

Perfect Investment Or First Home

2/23 Sunrise Boulevard, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $680,000 to...

This free-standing home represents a great opportunity to enter the Byron Bay market for investors and owner occupiers alike. Perfectly located a 10-minute bike...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Gorgeous Home, Great Investment

118 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Contact Agent

This charming, federation style home is in a prime central position only metres from Mullumbimby's vibrant town centre. Set on a large 1067 sqm block with rear...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 Contact Agent

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

FANTASTIC POTENTIAL IN A GREAT LOCATION

14 Raftons Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 By Negotiation

Beautiful natural light floods the open plan dining, living and kitchen area which flows seamlessly onto the back deck which overlooks a generous back yard. This...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Retirement boom: $10m expansion of St Andrews Ballina

COMFORTABLE LIVING: A digital image of St Andrews' new three-bedroom, double garage townhouses under construction in Ballina.

Construction is set to begin next week.

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!