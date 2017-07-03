Temperatures drop on Northern Rivers

THE Northern Rivers has had a very chilly morning, with "apparent temperatures" dropping close to zero.

The "apparent temperature", recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology, is listed beside the real temperature, and gauges what the temperature physically "feels like" - not necessarily the same as the mercury reading in reality.

Lismore recorded its lowest "apparant temperature" overnight of 1.8 degrees Celsius at 5.30am this morning, however the towns lowest temperature in reality was 4.9 degrees at 5am.

Casino recorded an apparent temperature of 2.2 degrees at 6am, but its lowest temperature in reality was 4.1 degrees at 4.30am.

The rest of Monday is set to be mostly sunny with patchy morning fog.

Light winds are set to become northerly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late afternoon.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 20s.