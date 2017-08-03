Telstra's new breed of speed comes to the Northern Rivers

Communicating in Monaltrie, Ruthven and South Gundurimba just got a whole lot faster, with Telstra launching 4GX services in the area, one of the world's fastest mobile networks.

4GX is Telstra's latest 4G service which is bringing faster speeds and extra 4G coverage to a range of communities across the nation.

The introduction of 4GX services will mean increased capacity for the local mobile network, giving locals improved and more consistent data speeds.

Telstra Area General Manager, Mike Marom said the introduction of 4GX was designed to ensure customers continue to enjoy the best coverage, network reliability and consistently fast speeds as more activity, more people and more devices come onto Telstra's mobile network.

"Our customers in Monaltrie, Ruthven and South Gundurimba are relying on mobile connectivity more than ever. The explosion in applications, shift towards mobile video consumption and use of mobiles in commerce means demand for connectivity continues to grow strongly,” Mr Marom said.

Customers using compatible devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Telstra Wi-Fi 4GX Advanced III in 4GX areas are set to enjoy typical download speeds of 5 to 150Mbps - which means top speeds three times as fast as those typically available on Telstra's existing 4G service.

In 4GX areas, people with compatible devices can look forward to:

- The fastest 4G speeds in Australia - Customers with 4GX category 9 devices can enjoy download speeds of between 5Mbps and 150Mbps. Customers with 4GX category 6 devices can enjoy download speeds of between 2Mbps and 100Mbps. Customers with 4GX category 4 devices can enjoy typical download speeds of between 2Mbps to 75Mbps.

- Extra 4G coverage - 4GX will boost in-building coverage for 4G services bringing speedy mobile web access to more offices, bedrooms and lifts. And in regional areas, 4GX can go further than Telstra's existing 4G frequencies creating better 4G coverage.

- More 4G to share - 4GX means additional 4G bandwidth so you can use even more devices and do more of the things you love at the same time.

Customers can ensure they are equipped with a 4GX device by looking for the 4GX tag online and in store. Telstra customers can also find more about 4GX by heading to Telstra.com/4GX.