Telstra uncertainty delays new Lismore footpath

FOOTPATH DELAYS: Lismore Council have announced it was forced to postpone the Keen St footparth project, which was due to start on January 7, 2019, due to a lack of critical information from Telstra.

FOOTPATH DELAYS: Lismore Council have announced it was forced to postpone the Keen St footparth project, which was due to start on January 7, 2019, due to a lack of critical information from Telstra. Kevin Farmer

LISMORE City Council has blamed a telco for delays in laying NBN cable in its CBD.

This week the council announced its Keen Street footpath project will no longer go ahead in early January 2019.

The council said it was forced to postpone the project, which was due to start on January 7, due to a lack of critical information from Telstra.

The $1.3 million project was to include the reconstruction of both sides of Keen Street in the CBD, including the laying of NBN fibre-optic cable and new Telstra pits.

Assets manager Scott Turner said it was not the first time the project has been called off due to uncertainty from Telstra around scope and costs, which is essential information in order for construction to take place.

He said it was a frustrating situation.

"We are very disappointed to once again have to postpone this project (and) we apologise to our CBD businesses,” Mr Turner said.

"We are frustrated by the lack of clear communication with Telstra and despite assurances we would have the information we needed in plenty of time, this has not been the case.”

Mr Turner said without correct information, the council simply could not proceed.

"This is the second time we have been forced to cancel this project to a lack of action on Telstra's behalf,” he said.

A report will be presented to the February 2019 council meeting on future options for the project.

But Telstra has hit back, stating they would commence work close to the original schedule.

Telstra NSW regional general manager, Mike Marom, said the telco had been working closely with the council on this project for some time.

"Earlier this week, we supplied a new agreement to the Lismore Council to complete the works,” he said.

"This includes the replacement and relocation of pits in order for the Keen St Footpath Project to be completed (and) assuming the agreement proceeds, we expect to commence the works (together with NBN Co) in mid January 2019.”