Workers locked in mobile tower enclosure by protester

WORKERS at a controversial mobile tower at Lillian Rock entered a fenced off work zone during a protest at the site today.

But they were temporarily trapped after an unidentified protester jammed something in their lock.

Three police officers attended the scene.

Eventually an angle grinder was used to free them.

Up to 100 people peacefully attended the protest over the 50m tower, with locals concerned about the tower's arguably detrimental health effects.

There was singing, speeches and the sharing of food as protesters discussed their dismay over the tower.

Locals are concerned about the visual impact of the tower, the devaluation it could potentially bring to their properties and health risks associated with the tower's emissions.

Mark Hill lives 120 metres from the proposed tower site and said he has received commentary from local real estate agents suggesting their property value will take a significant hit.

Mr Hill was also concerned about the impact on the health of residents living in such close proximity to the tower.

"They (Telstra) have received overwhelming number of submissions in opposition to this tower and they completely ignored any concern," he said.

"I would say to Telstra they should find a better site where there is at least a buffer of 500m to a kilometre to nearby residents.

"We have moved here to get away from the electro-smog of the cities and here they are coming and dumping it right on our doorstep."

"We've been given all sorts of assurances from Telstra and their agents that their emissions levels for these towers are way under the Australian standard," Mr Hill said.

"That may or may not be true however there is a lot of scientific evidence that has been emerging over the past decade that is showing definite signs there are things that need to be looked at with this technology."

Telstra Area General Manager Michael Marom assured residents that all Telstra mobile base stations are designed to comply with the relevant Australian safety standards.

"Telstra has prepared an EME (electromagnetic energy) report which predicts the maximum environmental EME level the proposed facility will emit," Mr Marom said.

Placards expressed the protestors message clearly: with slogans such as "TOWER of doom", "EMF poison", and "Consultation = Propanda".

Protestors cited the 'The BioInitiative 2012 Report' which was prepared by 29 authors from ten countries, ten holding medical degrees (MDs), 21 PhDs, and three MsC, MA or MPHs as evidence for the dangers associated with the tower.

Many protestors declared their worry about electromagnetic fields and radiofrequency radiation exposures and their orry over the effect on the human body.

Protestor Rusty Harris said their pleas had been ignored and their fears as local community members weren't being acknowledged.

"Its a microwave poison," he said.

The protesters are now pledging to stay at the site.