Revealed: Australia’s biggest broadband users

Australians are downloading 40 per cent more data than just a year ago, Telstra revealed.

AUSTRALIA'S biggest broadband download fiends have been revealed … and they're not who you might expect.

While the country's biggest states downloaded the most data overall, broadband users in the Northern Territory and South Australia were the most data-hungry in Australia, according to new Telstra figures, followed by users in Western Australia and Tasmania, who tied for third place.

But residents of the sleepy northern Adelaide suburb of Munno Para Downs were exposed as the country's biggest broadband users by town, downloading almost twice the national monthly data average.

Telstra named its biggest broadband hot spots as the company revealed average data downloads had jumped 40 per cent since last year, and that it planned to upgrade the download allowances of more than 600,000 existing customers to accommodate demand.

Telstra fixed products head Jana Kotatko said Australians now used an average of 71 petabytes every month, with each household downloading 196 gigabytes, or enough data to stream 65 hours of high-definition video.

And while the most populous state used the most data, residents in other states and territories were bigger internet users.

"While New South Wales is the largest download state simply through population and the number of petabytes involved, in the Northern Territory their average household usage is right up there," she said.

"South Australia, the Northern Territory, and Queensland are certainly punching above their weight."

Australia's most broadband-hungry towns were mostly in areas outside major cities, however, with six Queensland spots making the top 10 list, including Upper Coomera and Ormeau on the Gold Coast, where average monthly downloads topped more than 300 gigabytes.

Broadband use has soared due to flexible workplace practices.

Ms Kotatko said broadband use in many of these outer metropolitan areas were fuelled by the need to work remotely.

"When you think about flexible work practices and people choosing to work from home so they can get a better work-life balance, as well as avoiding long commute times, you start to see people using their internet connection throughout the day," she said.

To meet the growing demand, Ms Kotatko said Telstra would automatically upgrade the broadband plans of more than 600,000 customers today with "unlimited" data allowances, while also launching a new $89 "unlimited" broadband plan.

Telstra customers paying more than $89 would receive the upgrade, she said.

However, the new offer will arrive amid heated competition for new broadband customers, with Vodafone and TPG planning to merge, and just three months after a Federal Court judge ruled Telstra had "misled" customers over unlimited mobile phone plans.

Telstra agreed to remove its "unlimited" advertising as part of an agreement with Optus, who brought the court action.

Ms Kotatko said the company's new broadband plan would not feature download limits, however, or changes to its "fair use policy".

TOP 10 AUSTRALIAN DOWNLOAD HOTSPOTS

1. Munno Para Downs, South Australia: 363GB/m

2. Upper Coomera, Queensland: 358GB/m

3. Craigeburn, Victoria: 343GB/m

4. Harrison, Australian Capital Territory: 339GB/m

5. Clarendon Vale, Tasmania: 336GB/m

6. Mango Hill, Queensland: 322GB/m

7. Jimboomba, Queensland: 321GB/m

8. Narangba, Queensland: 317GB/m

9. Ormeau, Queensland: 317GB/m

10. Cairns, Queensland: 316GB/m

TOP AUSTRALIAN DOWNLOAD STATES

1. Northern Territory: 263GB/m

2. South Australia: 248GB/m

3. Tasmania/Western Australia: 231GB/m

4. Queensland: 225GB/m

5. New South Wales: 214GB/m

6. Victoria: 208GB/m

7. Australian Capital Territory: 193GB/m

Source: Telstra