Tell your isolation story to be featured in COVID-19 doco

iwonder calls on Australians living through the COVID-19 pandemic to share their stories for a new user-generated documentary series.

EVERY person in Australia has been touched by the frightening speed and severity of the Coronavirus pandemic.

As cases climb into the thousands, people all over the country, along with Australians stranded overseas, are feeling the effects on everyday life - from supermarket shortages and sporting cancellations, to state-wide lockdowns and changed working conditions - with the spectre of worse still to come.

Our feeds and news streams are overflowing with coronavirus related updates, as we turn to the government, social networking sites and businesses for information, advice and support.

But what about ordinary people dealing with the upheaval in similar and different ways all across the country and overseas?

What can we learn from each other as we each find our own way through this crisis? And how important is it to keep an intimate record of our experiences for future generations to reflect on and learn from?

Documentary streaming platform iwonder.com is asking all Australians, either at home or abroad, to record their day-to-day personal experiences of life affected by Coronavirus and submit their footage to www.iwonder.com/submit.

From stories of loss and hardship, self-isolation, or a struggle to get home, through to life-affirming tales of support, friendship, charity and optimism, or even simply a video diary of trying to buy household essentials as supermarkets buckle under the strain of panic-buying, each person's unique story will be considered for inclusion as part of the ongoing documentary, 'Coronavirus & Me'.

Submissions will be edited together into short documentaries that will evolve in real-time to reveal how society is adapting to the crisis, and to track our eventual path to recovery.

Video submissions should be a maximum of 10 minutes in length, can be shot on any kind of camera but must be in 16 x 9 landscape format (if it's on a phone, holding it sideways, not upright) and can be silent or have people speaking, but must include no music.

For full details and terms conditions visit www.iwonder.com/UGC-terms.

Submissions will be accepted on a rolling basis, with the deadline for the first episode set as Monday April 6, and release on iwonder.com following later in April.

For further information, or to contact the iwonder team, visit the iwonder Facebook page.