What the future of telecommunications will look like

Optus has switched on four new mobile sites across the Northern Rivers.

IN THE future telecommunications technology could help support surgery in regional Australia and the farming industry by transmitting information from remote sensors and drones, according to Optus.

A spokeswoman for Optus said while it was hard to predict, the possibilities for what the future of telecommunications could deliver for regional Australia were "incredibly exciting".

But one thing for sure is the Northern Rivers will continue to be better connected with investments in the region building new infrastructure to ensure that local residents and businesses have access to reliable mobile coverage.

"Telecommunication and connectivity is more important than ever before which is why in the last 12 months we have invested $4.5 million in the region by way of eight new towers, with plans to build a further seven new mobile sites up to March 2020," the spokeswoman said.

"Additionally, in November last year we announced that we would be building six new sites in the Northern Rivers as part of the NSW Government's Mobile Black Spot Program, delivering much-needed mobile coverage and connectivity to the area."

These six sites include Fernleigh, Goolmangar, Main Arm, Rock Valley, Rosebank and Stony Chute.

The spokeswoman said the beauty of telecommunications was it provided people with the freedom to work remotely, which was imperative particularly for regional communities "looking to attract new businesses which rely on telecommunications to help their businesses flourish".

The spokeswoman said Optus acknowledged regional communities relies on a strong mobile network to support their key industries, and to deliver critical services like health care and education.

She said Optus had delivered 4G coverage to 97.3 per cent of Australians and added the telco's services would only get better "with better call quality and more reliable data services".

"Our investment in regional Australia is all part of Optus's ongoing commitment to providing Australians a fast, reliable regional network choice, and driving a digital future in rural and remote areas," she said.