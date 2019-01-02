Menu
A telecommunications facilty has been approved by Lismore City Council.
Business

Telecommunication facility gets the green tick

2nd Jan 2019 9:00 AM
A TELECOMMUNICATIONS facility was approved by Lismore City Council last month at Koonorigan.

The $250,000 project was determined on December 14 for 362 Koonorigan Road and a compying development certificate was issued.

The application was lodged by Visionstream Pty Ltd located in Brisbane.

The structure is classified as 10b. According to the Australian Building Codes Board, a 10b structure is "a fence, mast, antenna, swimming pool, or the like".

According to Telstra's website, a planned mobile tower planned for Koonorigan Road will no longer proceed, coverage to Koonorigan to be provided by sites at The Channon, Coffee Camp, Koonrigan A and Jiggi instead.

The nbnco website however, says fixed wireless is due to be available in Koonorigan between July to September.

