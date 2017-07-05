Teens targeted in late night robbery

POLICE are on the hunt for two men who allegedly ganged up on two 17-year-olds in a late night robbery at Goonellabah.

The pair, a male and female, were walking along Simeoni Drive towards Oliver Avenue about 10pm last night when they were approached by a man asking for money.

He was described to police as being of Aboriginal appearance, aged between 20-30, about 165cm tall with short, dark hair wearing a grey-coloured shirt.

When the youths implied they didn't have any cash, police said the man then elbowed the male in the face.

At that point, a second man ran over to the scene triggering the injured teen to flee the area with the second assailant in pursuit.

The second man was described as being of Aboriginal appearance, aged between 20-30, about 171 cm tall wearing a cap and a hoodie.

The other man accused of assault then turned his focus to the female demanding her phone and wallet.

She refused and managed to called triple zero when the man took off.

Police are assessing CCTV footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lismore Police Station, 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers, 1800 333 000.