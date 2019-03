MUD WARRIORS: Abby Butler, Amber Curtis, Sophie Thompson, Zara Butler at the Samson finish line. Inset: They celebrate. Below: A team at one of the challenges.

MUD WARRIORS: Abby Butler, Amber Curtis, Sophie Thompson, Zara Butler at the Samson finish line. Inset: They celebrate. Below: A team at one of the challenges. Amber Gibson

"YOU go in thinking you'll be fine and then at the first obstacle you're dead. You just have to keep on pushing,” Year 12 student Amber Curtis said after completing the junior Samson challenge on Saturday.

It is is a major fundraiser for Our Kids to buy equipment for children in need.

Rebekka Battista from Our Kids said each year the number of teams competing and helping to raise funds has grown.

"A group of guys came to me and said let's try and put on an event that is fitness orientated, that raises money for Our Kids and brings people to Lismore,” Ms Battista said.

More than 600 people did nine gruelling challenges - a farmers walk with jerry cans, a prowler push, 130kg truck tyre flip, burpee challenge, two 2km runs, a 1km swim, the sled plug and a 'crazy' obstacle course.

Ms Curtis did the challenge with three of her school friends and said they have been preparing for it for six months and were happy to participate in an event with a great cause.

"It's lots of fun to do with your friends,” Ms Curtis said.

Some the elite participants did the course in less than an hour but the teams of four could take up to three hours.

The event aims to raise $25,000 and would not be possible without sponsors and volunteers.

"This is our ninth Samson, our first year hosted 14 teams at Mortimer Oval but the event grew so big and with the help of council we expanded to Hepburn Park,” Ms Battista said.