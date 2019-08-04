Menu
Police at the scene after three teenagers were injured at a party. Picture: Steve Tyson
Police at the scene after three teenagers were injured at a party. Picture: Steve Tyson
Crime

Teens stabbed in back as gatecrashers invade party

4th Aug 2019 9:40 AM
Two teenagers have reportedly been stabbed and another injured after gatecrashers invaded a party at a home in Sydney's west.

Police called to the Northmead house about 10.45pm on Saturday found a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man with wounds to their back and an 18-year-old man with a hand injury.

Three teenagers were injured at a party in Sydney’s west. Picture: Steve Tyson
Three teenagers were injured at a party in Sydney's west. Picture: Steve Tyson


The trio were taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition. Their injuries are not considered life threatening.

Officers were told an argument had taken place after a group gatecrashed the party.

Police were told a group gatecrashed the party. Picture: Steve Tyson
Police were told a group gatecrashed the party. Picture: Steve Tyson

 

Two teenagers were reportedly stabbed. Picture: Steve Tyson
Two teenagers were reportedly stabbed. Picture: Steve Tyson

