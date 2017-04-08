Teens roll up to do some volunteer work

Frewoini, 15, and Amete, 17, Baumewith their cousin Mez Vermeer, 16, at the South Lismore volunteer hub at the train station building after the flood.

WITH her school flooded out and some spare time on her hands, Frewoini Baume decided to turn up at the South Lismore volunteer hub on Wednesday and help out with flood recovery.

She found it so rewarding she dragged her sister and cousin along with her the next day.

The Koonorigan resident spent the first day packing a mountain of donated food and groceries into boxes and distributing it among flood-affected families.

"I decided to volunteer because I could see lots of people in need who had lost everything,” the 15 year old said.

"Most of them seemed to be quite mentally confused and it was good to offer help from someone who was not quite as confused.

"It felt really good to go out and actually help feed people.”

She said a typical box of goodies included baked beans, spaghetti, bread rolls, toilet paper and other toiletries.

"People all seemed very grateful to receive it,” she said.

"It is just good to see everyone come together as a community.”

Volunteers are encouraged to go the old railway station in South Lismore offer cleaning support this weekend.

All you need is a pair boots, long pants and work gloves. Volunteers will then be sent to help a local resident or business.

The Lismore Helping Hands volunteer centre at the old railway station is open daily from 8am to 5pm and is a great resource.