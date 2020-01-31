Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW police
NSW police
News

Teens reached 190km/h in dangerous police pursuit

Aisling Brennan
31st Jan 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR teenagers will face court today charged over their alleged roles in several police pursuits between Grafton and Ballina yesterday.

Shortly after 7am, officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Traffic and Highway Patrol spotted a purple Ford Falcon sedan, which is alleged to have been stolen, travelling north on the Pacific Highway, about 10km north of Grafton.

Police initiated two separate pursuits; however, both were terminated due to safety concerns.

The Ford continued north on the Pacific Highway and allegedly reached speeds of 190km/h.

Officers from the Richmond Traffic and Highway Patrol initiated another pursuit near New Italy and successfully deployed road spikes.

The Ford continued for a short time before colliding with another vehicle; no one was injured.

A nearby Toyota Hilux stopped to render assistance before five teenagers exited the Ford and allegedly entered the Hilux and drove away at speed.

A 13-year-old girl was ejected from the Hilux before she was arrested by police and taken to Ballina Police Station.

The Hilux continued north on the Pacific Highway before the vehicle crashed at the Bruxner Highway/Pacific Highway interchange.

Four teenagers allegedly attempted to steal another vehicle before fleeing on foot into nearby bushland.

A perimeter was established by officers from Richmond Police District, with assistance from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command and the Dog Unit.

All four teenagers – one female and three males – were arrested shortly after and taken to Ballina Police Station.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with ten offences, including two counts of drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, three counts of police pursuit – not stop – drive recklessly, two counts of drive while unlicensed, and one count each dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception, use offensive weapon and drive reckless manner.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with two counts of be carried in conveyance without consent of owner, two counts of passenger not disclose driver’s/passenger’s identity and one count of use offensive weapon.

A 15-year-old girl was charged with two counts of be carried in conveyance without consent of owner, two counts of passenger not disclose driver’s/passenger’s identity and one count of use offensive weapon.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with two counts of be carried in conveyance without consent of owner, and one count each of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception and use offensive weapon.

All four teenagers were refused bail to face a Children’s Court later today.

A 13-year-old girl was released, pending further inquiries.

coffs clarence police district northern rivers crime nsw traffic and highway patrol command police pursuits richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family, friends, community unite for Digby Moran's funeral

        premium_icon Family, friends, community unite for Digby Moran's funeral

        News THE service for the respected Bundjalung artist is being held at Wardell.

        • 31st Jan 2020 10:28 AM
        Rocky Creek Dam tested for traces of toxic substance

        premium_icon Rocky Creek Dam tested for traces of toxic substance

        News TESTING was completed last week, after concerns were raised about the possibility...

        Woman accused of stealing $180,000 from employer

        premium_icon Woman accused of stealing $180,000 from employer

        News POLICE will allege the Evans Head woman fraudulently transferred the funds from her...

        ‘MAKES ME SICK’: Outrage over vandalism of Byron lighthouse

        premium_icon ‘MAKES ME SICK’: Outrage over vandalism of Byron lighthouse

        News SUNRISE at the iconic lighthouse wasn’t so picturesque this morning.